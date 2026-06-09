As the New York Knicks prepare for one of their biggest games in decades, an old social media post from a key player is drawing renewed attention online. Moments before Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, a 2020 tweet from Knicks guard Josh Hart calling Donald Trump a 'dumbass' has resurfaced, sparking discussion about the player's past political commentary.

The renewed interest comes as Trump is expected to attend Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, placing the US president at the centre of one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year. The coincidence has prompted social media users to revisit Hart's previous criticism of Trump, with some posts gaining traction ahead of the high‑profile matchup.

Josh Hart's Old Trump Tweets Resurface Ahead Of NBA Finals Game 3

The viral post dates back to September 2020, when Hart reacted to one of Trump's social media messages during the presidential campaign. The POTUS claimed in his message that viewers had grown frustrated watching the 'highly political NBA', arguing that the league's declining television ratings reflected that sentiment. He also warned that football and baseball could face similar declines unless they focused on supporting the country and the American flag.

Responding to the US president, Hart wrote: 'What a dumbass.'

However, it was not the only time Hart used the insult. In November 2020, shortly after Election Day, the Knicks star posted another message referencing Trump and again used the term 'dumbass.'

'YESSIR!!!! GET TRUMP'S DUMBASS OUT THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!!' Hart wrote.

YESSIR!!!! GET TRUMP’S DUMBASS OUT THE WHITE HOUSE!!!!!! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 7, 2020

Hart's tweets against Trump remained online and largely out of the spotlight for years before resurfacing ahead of the NBA Finals.

While the posts were made before Hart joined the Knicks in 2023, they have returned to public attention because of Trump's planned appearance at Game 3. Screenshots of both tweets have circulated across social media platforms as fans discuss the potential interaction between the president and the home team.

Why Josh Hart's Trump Tweets Are Going Viral Again

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The timing of the renewed attention is closely linked to Trump's attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs. According to reports, security preparations around the game have already prompted changes to planned fan events in New York.

Trump's presence has attracted interest beyond basketball because of his long history with New York and his outspoken support for the Knicks. The president confirmed last week that he planned to attend the game and expressed enthusiasm about watching the franchise chase its first NBA championship in 53 years.

'I've been a Knicks fan for a long time,' Trump said before sharing his thoughts about Spurs' French player Victor Wembanyama and Knicks' superstars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns while talking to reporters.

Trump, The Garden Crowd And The Politics Of The Moment

While Trump has said he is looking forward to attending the game, some observers have suggested that he could receive a mixed reception from the Madison Square Garden crowd. According to the Washington Post, Trump has been warned that he may face boos from parts of the crowd.

The political leanings of NBA players also differ significantly from those of many Republican voters. An analysis of publicly available voter registration records found that just 10 per cent of NBA players are registered Republicans, while 43 per cent are Democrats and 46 per cent are independents. Several prominent NBA stars have also publicly criticised Trump and his policies over the years.

Whether Hart and Trump cross paths during Game 3 remains unclear. What is certain is that an old 2020 tweet has become part of the conversation surrounding one of the most closely watched games of the NBA season.