Kristen Welker is at the centre of political discussion following a contentious exchange with President Donald Trump on Meet the Press. The broadcast showed their dialogue breaking down after the president labelled the host 'crooked'. Their confrontation focused heavily on unverified claims about the California primary elections.

The interview unfolded amid severe weather disruptions during his pre-midterms visit to Wisconsin. Viewers have examined images of the anchor maintaining composure while the commander-in-chief abruptly ended the broadcast.

Read more Why Trump Walked Out of 'Meet the Press': The J6 and Election Rigging Exchange That Broke the Interview Why Trump Walked Out of 'Meet the Press': The J6 and Election Rigging Exchange That Broke the Interview

Why The 2 June California Primary Sparked The Clash

The conversation initially focused on political standings following the state's 2 June primary contests. Welker correctly noted that 'Republicans are doing well in California.' This observation promptly drew the president's ire, triggering a combative denial.

He rejected the premise entirely, insisting that 'they're dropping fast because it's a rigged election.' This steered the interview into disputed territory regarding election integrity. California operates under a jungle primary framework, where all contenders share a single ballot.

Conservative Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt and gubernatorial hopeful Steve Hilton hold second-place positions. Despite these standings, Democratic opponents have gained momentum as mail-in ballots undergo processing. Republican officials have criticised this lengthy tabulation method.

How Repeated Evidence Requests Raised Tensions

Tensions grew as the two debated the state's electoral mechanics. The journalist explained the procedural norms, stating that 'that's how they count the votes in California.' Unconvinced, Trump challenged the methodology, asking, 'Do you know why they're doing that? Because they're cheating on the election.'

Welker pressed the president for tangible evidence supporting his fraud allegations. He deflected the request, declaring that 'all I have to do is look,' and adding that 'I listen to people.'

The anchor stayed with the topic, reiterating that the extended timeframe is standard practice. Trump questioned the legitimacy of logging ballots five days post-election, while Welker pointed out that administrators prioritise accuracy.

The Moment Trump Called The Journalist 'Crooked'

Frustration mounted for the president as the questioning continued. He launched personal insults, stating that 'they're crooked just like you're crooked, your press is crooked and Meet the Press is crooked.' Welker immediately rejected the accusations.

Maintaining professionalism, she tried to guide the discussion back to policy issues. Trump claimed her questions played directly into 'their hands.' He went further, calling her 'either stupid or crooked.'

The attacks were not limited to the NBC network. The president broadened his criticism to other journalistic institutions, explicitly naming ABC, CBS and CNN.

Walking Off Set After Removing The Microphone

Signalling his decision to disengage, Trump began removing his broadcasting equipment. He took off his microphone, preparing to toss it, and declared, 'Sorry. Let's call it quits because I've had enough.' He ended with, 'Thank you, darling. Have a good time.'

Welker urged him to stay, noting she had travelled for the news broadcast instead of working from Washington. The president dismissed the effort, replying that 'I sat in the rain with you for an hour.'

Despite her attempts to resume, he insisted he had endured enough, noting he sat 'on and off in the rain, and I've given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press.' Concluding from her studio, Welker revealed they had discussed the weather beforehand on 6 June. She secured a commitment for another interview.