Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump's basketball game appearance with a sharp 'different orange animal' jab during his Monday night monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The late-night host delivered an on-air gag about the president's bulletproof glass enclosure at the NBA Finals, prompting ABC to play an actual orangutan clip that forced Kimmel to apologise on air for showing the wrong animal footage.

Trump's luxury suite appearance at Madison Square Garden during Game 3 of the NBA Finals 2026 became the target of Kimmel's comedy routine, with the host questioning why the president would miss his son's wedding yet attend the Knicks game.

The Orangutan Clip That Stopped the Show

Kimmel's commentary focused on Donald Trump's security setup during the Knicks versus Spurs match at Madison Square Garden, the venue hosting the first NBA Finals game in New York in 27 years. The president became the first sitting leader to attend an NBA Finals match, with the protective barrier separating him from both the court and first lady Melania Trump during the three-hour sporting event.

According to Yahoo News, Trump was recorded speaking from behind the bulletproof glass that drew comparisons to zoo exhibits, which Kimmel's comedy routine exploited for maximum effect by linking the safety measures to animal enclosures. The joke prompted ABC to play an actual orangutan clip from a zoo immediately after Kimmel delivered his line about Trump's appearance, creating an unexpected visual that became the segment's most memorable moment.

Kimmel's 'different orange animal' jab came alongside the host saying 'I am so sorry' for showing the wrong animal footage to his audience, acknowledging the accidental mismatch between his joke and the zoo clip. The orangutan comparison resonated across social media platforms, with Fox News reporting that Kimmel's criticism included comments about security complications created for fans attending the match, including ticket price increases and heightened crowd control measures around Madison Square Garden.

Wedding Miss Sparks Kimmel Criticism

Trump had missed his son Donald Trump Jr's wedding to Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas to attend the game, a decision Kimmel highlighted during his monologue as disrespectful to his own family. The late-night host questioned why the president would prioritise basketball over his family's significant occasion, drawing criticism from viewers who felt the missed wedding was a more serious issue than the basketball game attendance.

The wedding ceremony was a small event with about 40 guests, none of whom were Trump's father, according to IBTimes UK's report on the Bahamas gathering. Kimmel's monologue linked the missed wedding to Trump's Finals appearance, drawing laughs from the studio audience.

Read more White House Declares Trump 'King of New York' While Blocking Viral Footage of Loud NBA Finals Boos White House Declares Trump 'King of New York' While Blocking Viral Footage of Loud NBA Finals Boos

Trump's Security Setup at MSG

The Spurs defeated the Knicks 115-111 in Game 3, with Donald Trump watching from his protected suite behind the barrier at Madison Square Garden while fans booed his presence throughout the game. Trump was booed by New York fans during the national anthem moments before tip-off, with some spectators chanting 'go home' as the president stood at attention.

Kimmel also dubbed Trump 'Larry Turd' while referring to an AI-generated basketball image the president posted of himself dunking over New York governor Kathy Hochul, the viral photo that sparked widespread mockery online. The nickname came alongside jokes about Trump's 34 felony convictions and his first court appearance in New York since the criminal verdict, with Kimmel noting the irony of Trump attending a basketball game rather than facing legal proceedings.

#nba #nbafinals #newyork #madisonsquaregarden ♬ original sound - cbsnews @cbsnews President Trump was booed loudly by fans inside Madison Square Garden when he was shown on video screens during the national anthem prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. Trump was shown for several seconds giving a military salute. The boos ended when the U.S. flag followed him on the screens, and fans cheered when New York Knicks players were shown. Mentions of the San Antonio Spurs also elicited loud boos. #trump

Vietnam Joke and Veterans Criticism

According to The Wrap, Kimmel suggested Trump should root for the Spurs rather than the Knicks, saying 'it's what got him out of Vietnam', referencing Trump's 1968 medical deferment from the military draft due to knee injuries. The Vietnam War reference drew criticism from veterans who felt the joke was inappropriate given the ongoing conflict in the region.

The Spurs connection to Vietnam came from Trump's own memoir, where he wrote about receiving a medical deferment after being diagnosed with bone spurs in his feet. Kimmel's monologue used this historical detail to mock Trump's avoided military service while praising the Spurs team that represents San Antonio, Texas.

Late-Night Hosts Join Kimmel Roast

The Guardian noted late-night hosts discussed Trump's 'hissy fit' during his tense NBC interview with Kristen Welker before the game, where Trump walked out after Welker questioned his Wisconsin visit. According to PrimeTimer, Kimmel's bulletproof glass joke became one of the most shared late-night clips from the week, with thousands of comments appearing online and the segment reaching over 2 million views on YouTube within 24 hours.

The segment drew 4.2 million viewers during its initial airing, according to Entertainment Weekly. Secret Service protocol includes the use of uparmoured ballistic glass for presidential appearances at public events following the Butler assassination attempt in July 2024.