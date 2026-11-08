Abdul El-Sayed's historic US Senate victory put the spotlight not only on the Michigan politician but also on his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, a psychiatrist whose family traces its roots to Karnataka, India. Jukaku also drew attention during her husband's campaign after taking the stage at his final rally in Detroit, where she delivered a personal speech about the man she has known for more than two decades.

While El-Sayed made headlines as the first Muslim elected to the US Senate, his wife has also attracted interest for her medical career, Indian heritage and candid remarks about their relationship.

Who Is Sarah Jukaku? Meet the Psychiatrist

Jukaku is a Michigan-born psychiatrist who has pursued her own medical career alongside her husband's political career.

She studied sociology and Near Eastern studies at the University of Michigan before earning a master's degree from the University of Oxford. She later attended Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, where she received her medical degree in 2015.

According to her professional biography published on the Mind Work Psychiatry website, she completed internship training at Weill Cornell and psychiatric residency training at Michigan Medicine. She subsequently served as co-chief of psychiatry at University Health Services before establishing her private practice, Mind Work Psychiatry, in Ann Arbor.

Sarah Jukaku's Indian Roots Trace Back to Karnataka

Although Jukaku was born and raised in Michigan, her family has ancestral connections to Bhatkal, a coastal town in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district.

Her father, Dr Tayeb Jukaku, is a nephrologist who studied medicine at Bangalore Medical College before moving to the United States in the 1980s.

Her grandfather, Jukaku Shamshuddin, was a prominent lawyer and political figure who served as deputy finance minister in the erstwhile Mysore State government under B.D. Jatti.

El-Sayed has also spoken about embracing his wife's South Indian heritage. In an earlier interview, he joked that after more than two decades of marriage into a South Indian family, he might be 'more Indian than I am Arab.'

How Did Sarah Jukaku Meet Abdul El-Sayed?

Jukaku and El-Sayed met while studying at the University of Michigan in the early 2000s.

The couple married in May 2006 and have two daughters, Emmalee and Serene.

El-Sayed has also shared a humorous story about how one of his Egyptian uncles reacted when he married an Indian woman.

In an episode of his podcast, Meet The Real Abdul El-Sayed, he recalled his uncle asking why he had chosen an Indian woman, remarking that there were 80 million Egyptians and questioning why he had married an Indian woman instead.

El-Sayed responded jokingly that there were a billion Indians, so statistically, marrying one was a high probability. The podcast clip circulated widely online following his Senate victory.

Sarah Jukaku's Speech at Abdul El-Sayed's Final Campaign Rally

Jukaku stepped into the campaign spotlight on 2 November, when she introduced her husband at his final rally at Detroit's Majestic Theatre, ahead of Election Day.

The appearance was notable because she had not frequently spoken at his campaign events. During her remarks, she offered a personal account of El-Sayed's character, drawing on their life together as a couple and parents.

'With Abdul, what you see is what you get,' she told supporters.

She explained that he remained the same person at home with her and their daughters as he was in front of voters, adding that he said the same things regardless of whom he was addressing because he believed in them.

Jukaku also joked that no corporation, billionaire or special interest could tell her husband what to do or say, adding, 'Except maybe me, sometimes.'

She urged Michigan voters to support her husband, saying: 'Michiganders deserve a fighter like Abdul. He will show up for you and your family the way he shows up for me and our family.'

Sarah Jukaku Draws Positive Reactions Online

Jukaku's appearance also prompted positive comments on Threads, with some users highlighting her professional accomplishments and the couple's relationship.

One commenter praised her for maintaining her own identity as a psychiatrist, mother and medical professional, describing the couple as having 'power couple energy.'

Another described her introduction of El-Sayed at the Detroit rally as 'wholesome.'

The reactions highlight how Jukaku's appearance offered voters and online audiences a glimpse of the personal side of the newly elected senator, while bringing attention to her own accomplishments and identity.