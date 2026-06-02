A towering fireball, a mushroom-shaped cloud and a thunderous blast that rattled homes across Florida would normally be enough to dominate headlines. But on the same day, residents hundreds of miles away in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina were left asking a different question after a mysterious sonic boom rolled across the region with no confirmed source. Together, the two dramatic events created a day of confusion, speculation and concern across the southeastern United States.

Blue Origin Test Ends In Massive Fireball

Witnesses watched as the rocket erupted into a huge fireball, sending a shockwave racing away from the launch pad. Footage captured from several miles away showed a rapidly expanding blast cloud that soon took on the appearance of a mushroom cloud, prompting comparisons on social media to scenes from disaster films.

The explosion reportedly happened during a planned ground test rather than an actual launch attempt. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and that emergency teams quickly secured the area.

The blast was powerful enough to shake nearby homes and briefly turn parts of the night sky orange. Some residents reported hearing the boom from considerable distances, highlighting the scale of the explosion.

While investigators have not yet identified the exact cause, company officials described the incident as a setback rather than a disaster, stressing that engineers would examine the damage and continue development of the New Glenn programme.

The Sonic Boom

Hours before the Florida rocket explosion, a completely different mystery was unfolding further north. Residents across South Carolina reported hearing and feeling an intense boom shortly after 5 p.m. local time. Many initially believed an earthquake had struck because windows rattled, walls vibrated and the disturbance seemed to travel across a wide area.

Reports soon spread into North Carolina, Georgia and even parts of Tennessee. Thousands of people shared their experiences online, describing a sudden explosive sound that appeared to come from nowhere.

However, experts at the US Geological Survey quickly ruled out an earthquake.

According to the agency, the recorded signals and witness reports were more consistent with a sonic boom than seismic activity. No significant earthquake waves were detected, leading officials to conclude that the event originated in the atmosphere rather than underground.

Space Debris And Atmospheric Events

One possibility is that a meteor or fireball entered the atmosphere and generated a shockwave powerful enough to be heard across multiple states. Such events have occurred before and can produce loud booms that resemble explosions.

Another theory involves space debris re-entering Earth's atmosphere. Large fragments can create sonic booms as they travel at extreme speeds.

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Yet investigators faced a major problem. Despite the widespread reports, there were no immediate eyewitness accounts of a bright fireball. Meteor tracking organisations also had no confirmed reports matching the timing and location of the event.

Weather experts examined satellite data and lightning detection systems to determine whether an unusually powerful lightning strike, sometimes known as a 'superbolt', could have been responsible. While a small atmospheric anomaly appeared in some data, nothing provided a clear answer.

Two Explosive Events Spark Intense Speculation

The mysterious sonic boom occurred roughly three and a half hours before the New Glenn rocket explosion in Florida. Investigators have found no evidence linking the two events, and the timeline strongly suggests they were completely separate incidents.

Nevertheless, the coincidence of two major shockwave-producing events occurring on the same day across the Southeast captured widespread attention.

For now, the Florida explosion has a clear explanation. A rocket test failed, producing a dramatic fireball and mushroom cloud visible for miles.

The sonic boom that swept across South Carolina and neighbouring states remains a different story entirely.

Despite thousands of reports and intense online discussion, no definitive cause has emerged. Until additional data becomes available, one of the most widely felt atmospheric events of the year remains an unsolved mystery.