President Donald Trump has shared a doctored image of NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang holding a red bra, with blood visible on his face. The image recreates the famous photograph of Trump following the July 2024 assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Truth Social post appeared on Monday, 23 November, shortly after NVIDIA announced that its board had unanimously reinstated Huang as president, chief executive and board director.

The altered image places Huang in Trump's position, raising his fist while holding the bra. It also replaces the American flag in the background with an NVIDIA flag and shows security agents surrounding him. Trump shared it without a caption, though it appeared to compare Huang's corporate comeback with Trump's survival of the Butler shooting.

Huang resigned from NVIDIA on 12 November following reports of extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. Reports suggested she may have links to Chinese intelligence, but US officials have said they have reached no conclusion on that claim. In a statement on X on 17 November, Huang said he had 'made serious mistakes' in his personal life.

NVIDIA's board said it voted to reinstate Huang following 'a series of discussions and meetings', after which it was satisfied with his 'candor and ability to lead.' Colette Kress, who had served as interim chief executive, will continue in her role as chief financial officer.

'The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,' board chair Harvey C. Jones said in a statement.

Trump's Public Support for Huang's Return

Trump welcomed the decision on Truth Social, writing that the board had 'made the correct and proper decision' to bring Huang back. He added that the US government had 'no reason to believe' Huang's return posed a national security risk.

The president also claimed that Attorney General Todd Blanche had confirmed the government had no evidence that Huang engaged in unlawful conduct. However, Blanche told reporters on 12 November that the Justice Department had not concluded whether Alice Huang was a Chinese spy.

Separately, the Justice Department and the Department of Commerce have confirmed a criminal investigation into Megaspeed over possible export-control violations.

Trump later called the board's move 'an absolutely GREAT decision!' Speaking to CNBC in a phone interview on Monday, he said he had spoken to board members and helped persuade them. 'I spoke to them, let me put it that way,' Trump said. 'And I convinced them.'

NVIDIA Says Investigation Will Continue

The board said it had received input from senior levels of the US government. Based on that input, the directors said they were confident his return 'poses no national security risk.'

The board did not name the officials who provided the input or detail the discussions. It also confirmed that an independent committee's investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort 'will proceed to conclusion.'

NVIDIA has also formed a separate National Security and Export Control Committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

Huang's return does not mean the investigation is over just yet. NVIDIA said he 'fully supports the investigation and is committed to cooperating with it.'