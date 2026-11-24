Donald Trump says he personally helped secure Jensen Huang's return as NVIDIA chief executive, while the chipmaker continues investigating reports that the billionaire was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The president made the claim on Monday, 23 November, following the board's decision to reinstate Huang.

Huang's departure was announced on 12 November, following reports of extramarital relationships involving a Chinese businesswoman and NVIDIA employees. His return reverses the board's position less than a week after its chair indicated that Huang would not be reinstated.

Speaking during a telephone interview with CNBC's Eamon Javers, Trump said he had helped persuade NVIDIA's directors to change their position.

'I made the deal,' Trump said.

The president acknowledged that directors had sought assurances about national security concerns before agreeing to Huang's return. The board's decision came as the company continued its inquiry into reports concerning the chief executive.

Jensen Huang's Return Follows Trump's Intervention

NVIDIA announced on Monday that its board had unanimously approved Huang's reinstatement as president, chief executive and board member, following discussions with the company's co-founder.

The board said it had received 'input from senior levels of the United States government' before reaching its decision. It said it was confident Huang's reinstatement presented no national security risk.

Board chair Harvey C. Jones said the decision served the interests of shareholders, employees and business partners. Jones will remain chair, while former interim chief executive Colette Kress will continue as chief financial officer.

During NVIDIA's quarterly earnings call on 17 November, Jones had indicated that the board did not intend to reinstate Huang. The board's announcement on Monday therefore marked a change from the position he had outlined publicly.

The decision does not resolve the questions surrounding the reported foreign intelligence operation. NVIDIA confirmed that an independent committee, assisted by external legal counsel, would continue examining reports that Huang had been targeted.

The New York Times and Financial Times previously reported that US intelligence officials suspected the Chinese businesswoman allegedly involved with Huang had connections to Chinese intelligence. The reliability of those assessments has since been questioned, while Beijing has rejected allegations that the woman was a Chinese spy.

The allegations do not establish that Huang knowingly assisted a foreign intelligence service or compromised US national security. NVIDIA has not publicly disclosed the committee's findings, and its inquiry remains under way.

Jensen Huang's Return Draws Cheers and Workplace Concerns

Footage circulating on X showed Huang addressing employees and apologising over the circumstances surrounding his departure.

During the address, a woman approached Huang and embraced him as colleagues applauded and cheered. The footage showed a supportive reception from those present, but does not indicate how employees more broadly view his return.

Very odd moment during Jensen Huang’s remarks today….



A Nvidia staffer comes up to him in the middle of his remarks and gives him a very long hug. pic.twitter.com/Qv81WAOeUm — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 23, 2026

The reinstatement comes amid questions about corporate governance and workplace accountability following reports concerning Huang's personal relationships. It also drew criticism from Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

Congressional scrutiny of NVIDIA and potential national security concerns are expected to continue despite Trump's assurances.

NVIDIA's role in the artificial intelligence industry, alongside Washington's restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China, forms part of the wider context for the dispute. The board said it had considered national security concerns before approving Huang's return.

In a statement accompanying his reinstatement, Huang expressed gratitude for the opportunity to return and pledged to approach his responsibilities with renewed commitment and humility.

NVIDIA also announced plans to recruit a chief compliance officer and confirmed the formation of a separate committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. Those measures are separate from the independent committee examining reports that Huang was targeted.

Trump has claimed credit for securing Huang's return, but the investigation is unfinished. NVIDIA said Huang supports the inquiry and is committed to cooperating with investigators. The company's findings have yet to be publicly disclosed.