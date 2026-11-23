A US senator has delivered a pointed criticism of NVIDIA's former chief executive Jensen Huang following reports of his alleged affair with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence, making a sarcastic reference to the potential national security consequences.

Republican Senator John Kennedy used a reference to Greek mythology to mock the reported relationship, describing it as the 'most expensive sex since Helen of Troy'. His remarks came as US officials face questions about how advanced Nvidia chips reportedly reached China despite restrictions on their export.

Kennedy said the personal allegations surrounding Huang were less concerning to him than the possibility that sensitive American technology had made its way into the hands of Beijing. He called for senior Trump administration officials to explain how the alleged export-control breaches occurred and whether government agencies failed to act on warnings.

Senator Questions China's Access to Restricted AI Chips

Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, Kennedy was asked whether Huang's reported relationship raised national security concerns given Nvidia's importance in the artificial intelligence industry.

The senator responded by invoking Helen of Troy, the mythical figure whose story is associated with the Trojan War, to ridicule the alleged affair and its potential implications.

'Mr Huang ... did what he did. I hope he had a good time. It was the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy,' Kennedy said.

He added that his focus was on how China apparently managed to obtain advanced AI chips despite US export restrictions designed to prevent sensitive technology from reaching the country.

The allegations involving Huang emerged shortly before he stepped down as NVIDIA's chief executive on 12 November. Reports claimed he had extramarital relationships involving Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, a woman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence, as well as two Nvidia employees.

Alice Huang previously served as executive director of Megaspeed International, a company reportedly involved in approximately $12 billion (£9.1 billion) worth of chip sales that allegedly violated US export controls.

The US has restricted the sale of its most advanced artificial intelligence processors to China over concerns about their potential military and strategic applications.

Trump Officials Face Pressure Over Alleged Chip Smuggling

Kennedy also questioned the actions of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, suggesting they should explain why enforcement measures against Megaspeed were allegedly delayed.

The senator said he wanted both officials to testify before a Senate committee under oath, arguing that the circumstances surrounding the alleged chip shipments required answers.

Kennedy suggested the administration's handling of the matter could reflect either serious incompetence or a deliberate decision to allow the alleged activity to continue.

Meanwhile, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has indicated that US authorities suspect China obtained Nvidia's most advanced processors. He also acknowledged that chips had reached destinations where they were not supposed to be.

Bessent said the administration had been communicating with Nvidia's interim management, board representatives and legal team as officials sought information about the company's compliance procedures and who had overseen them.

He said the government wanted to understand the company's internal culture and compliance practices, adding that Nvidia should move quickly to provide answers.

The controversy places renewed scrutiny on America's efforts to restrict China's access to advanced computing technology, with Kennedy demanding accountability from officials responsible for enforcing the controls.

While his remarks about Huang's alleged affair drew attention for their provocative wording, the senator's broader concern centred on whether US export restrictions were being bypassed and whether officials had allowed sensitive technology to reach China.