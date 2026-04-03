A new wave of public opinion data suggests the tide is turning against US President Donald Trump, with his popularity falling to an all-time low this spring.

Despite his previous electoral success, recent polling indicates that even his most loyal supporters are beginning to question their stance. This shift comes at a critical time, as growing dissatisfaction over specific domestic and foreign policies leaves the White House facing a steep uphill battle to reclaim the narrative.

Growing Public Doubt Over Economic Competence

According to a fresh SSRS survey for CNN, Donald Trump's score for managing the nation's finances has dipped to a lifetime low of 31%. This result shows increasing public doubt about a matter they regularly rank as their top priority.

New CNN poll



Trump approval on the economy: 31%



Trump approval on inflation: 27%https://t.co/f0n3jOiiZI pic.twitter.com/irl4DoyAS4 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 1, 2026

Close to two-thirds of the public feel that Trump's choices have made the country's financial situation worse, marking a 10-point jump since the beginning of the year. Merely 27% now support his management of rising costs, a significant fall from the 44% reported last spring.

Trump’s net approval rating has fallen to -17, making him the most unpopular president in US history.



Follow: @AFpost

pic.twitter.com/AmasftU97Z — AF Post (@AFpost) March 31, 2026

While Trump's general approval remains somewhat stable at 35%—narrowly avoiding his worst-ever CNN polling result—his influence over his own party is clearly fading. The enthusiasm of his base has taken a hit, with the number of Republicans who firmly back his performance sliding to 43%, down from the 52% seen at the start of the year.

Deepening Frustration Among the Republican Base

Since January, Trump's standing on the economy has slipped by 8 points generally, with a more dramatic 14-point slide among his own party members. This shift is particularly striking among Republicans under 45, where his support has tumbled by 23 points. Furthermore, nearly 3 in 10 Republicans now believe his actions have damaged the nation's financial health—a figure that has more than doubled from the 13% recorded at the start of the year.

Ever since the pandemic ended, the economy has consistently been the primary concern for voters, who remain largely unhappy with how the government is managing it. However, this latest CNN study reveals that public frustration has hit an all-time high.

Fox News: Trump's approval rating taking a hit as gas prices rise. 64% of registered voters disapprove of Trump's performance on Iran. 71% of people disapprove of the handling of inflation. 66% disapprove of the performance on the economy. pic.twitter.com/CtAyrwiohY — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 27, 2026

With 65% of people now claiming Trump's actions have damaged the financial climate, he has reached a record high for negativity—surpassing the worst figures seen by Joe Biden throughout his entire term.

Historical Lows and a Bleak Financial Outlook

Roughly three-quarters of the public now view the nation's financial state as failing—an 8-point climb since January—while the number of people describing it as 'very poor' has surged by 12 points. Furthermore, about 60% of citizens anticipate these struggles will persist into next year, marking the most pessimistic forecast recorded during either of Trump's terms in office.

Read more Donald Trump Blames Karoline Leavitt And 'Unbelievable American Press' For 93% Bad Publicity Donald Trump Blames Karoline Leavitt And 'Unbelievable American Press' For 93% Bad Publicity

In a similar vein, the latest Economist / YouGov survey shows Trump's net approval has sunk to an all-time low. This dip is fueled by the fact that even his most loyal fans are starting to back away, leaving a noticeable hole in his once-solid foundation of support.

Just 35% of the public currently backs Trump's performance in office, whereas 58% express their disapproval. This leaves him with a net rating of -23, the worst score he has ever recorded in an Economist / YouGov survey across both his first and second terms as president.

Cracks Appear in the President's Once-Solid Foundation

Historically, Trump has rarely seen numbers this low; his approval only dipped further once before, hitting 34% back in November 2017, while his disapproval has only topped the current mark once, reaching 59% earlier this February. To put this in perspective, his net standing at this same stage of his first term was -11. Even Joe Biden held a stronger position at this point in his presidency, maintaining a net rating of -6.

Part of the reason Donald Trump's ratings are sliding is that his own voter base is starting to fracture. Just three weeks ago, 84% of those who backed him in 2024 still supported his work, but that figure has now slipped to 76%, while those who disapprove have climbed to 19%.

This means his backing among his 2024 electorate has dropped from a high of 93% when he took office to today's much lower level. It isn't just his voters, either; his popularity among people who didn't vote has also cratered, falling from 43% at the beginning of his term to only 25% today.