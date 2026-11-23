US President Donald Trump's latest social media post contains a brief message about prayer, while his earlier remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast addressed religion and Christianity in American politics and culture.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday, November 23: 'A President who isn't ashamed to pray.' The message follows a speech in which he discussed religion, Christianity and prayer in schools, arguing that faith had regained prominence under his administration.

At the February event, Trump said he believed he had a chance of getting into heaven despite acknowledging he was not perfect. His remarks ranged beyond religion to his political record and 2024 election victory.

Trump Tied Prayer to His Claims About Faith in Public Life

At the 74th National Prayer Breakfast on February 5, Trump said: 'I really think I probably should make it.'

He added: 'I mean, I'm not a perfect candidate, but I did a hell of a lot of good for perfect people.'

During the 77-minute speech at the Washington Hilton, Trump claimed he had 'done more for religion than any other president' and said previous presidents had 'bailed out' on religion.

He also said: 'I don't know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat. I really don't.'

Trump argued that religion and Christianity had returned to the centre of American politics and culture. He cited support for prayer in schools, policies targeting transgender people and the creation of a White House faith office.

He also held an event at the National Mall on May 17 to 'rededicate America as one nation under God'.

Trump said some politicians 'refuse to say the word God', adding: 'I say it.'

He also claimed churches were filling up and that there were 'many signs that religion is coming back' under his watch.

President Trump's Religious Alliance Has Continued Into His Second Term

Trump has maintained a close relationship with the Christian right, an ally during his first term. USA Today described the partnership as an unlikely one for a president who does not attend church regularly and is known for attacking political adversaries.

At the National Prayer Breakfast earlier this year, Trump recalled comments from Robert Jeffress, senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas and a Trump ally. Trump said Jeffress had told him: 'He may not have ever read the Bible, but he will be a much stronger messenger for us.'

Catholic Leaders Rejected the Suggestion of a Political Endorsement

Politico report from October described tension between Trump's administration and Catholic leaders after an official shared footage of bishops praying over the president in the Oval Office.

Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey Grob said the meeting was 'in no way an endorsement of the president, his policies, or his party'.

He said bishops expected a policy discussion and private prayer, but were directed to stand behind Trump's desk while the moment was recorded and publicised without their consent.

Grob expressed 'a heavy sadness' over what he said was the manipulation of a sacred moment. Des Moines Bishop William Joensen also said the gathering was not intended to endorse a party or candidate, as per the outlet.

Denver Archbishop James Golka acknowledged viewers could interpret the video as an endorsement. The White House defended Trump's record on Catholic issues but did not address the bishops' allegations about the recording and publication.

Spokesperson Taylor Rogers said: 'There has never been a greater president for Catholic Americans than President Trump.'

The outlet also noted disputes involving Pope Leo XIV, who criticised Trump's threat against Iran and rejected religious justification for war.

Trump had called the pope 'terrible for foreign policy'.