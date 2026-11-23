Donald Trump was photographed wearing a sweatshirt bearing his own face as an unverified golf-cart video, said to show a cart crossing a putting green, circulated after his visit to Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

The 80-year-old US president's clothing and the clip both drew online attention, but the footage has not been authenticated.

The video appears to show a white golf cart travelling over grass near a bunker. An off-camera person can reportedly be heard asking whether the occupants are allowed to drive onto the putting green. The identities of the people in the cart are not confirmed.

The recording date and precise location have not been independently established. It is therefore unclear whether the footage was recorded at Trump's club or during his visit on Saturday. Online users have questioned both the apparent use of the green and whether the clip can be linked to the president.

Questions Remain Over the Golf Cart Footage

Putting greens are carefully maintained areas, and vehicle traffic can damage their surfaces. Golf courses set their own rules on where carts may be driven, so the regulations that might apply cannot be established without knowing where and when the video was recorded.

⛳️ RULES FOR TRUMP? WHAT RULES?



He drives right onto the damn putting green to hit his shot because he thinks he can do whatever the hell he wants. pic.twitter.com/2mA7aeINNA — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) November 21, 2026

The United States Golf Association advises golfers to follow the rules and traffic guidance at their course. That general advice does not establish whether the cart in the video broke a particular course's rules.

The identity of a blonde passenger reportedly visible in the footage has also been discussed online. Some users suggested she could be Natalie Harp, Trump's longtime executive assistant, but that identification has not been confirmed.

The Mirror US said it could not independently verify the video. Claims that it shows Trump during Saturday's visit should therefore be treated with caution. The available footage does not establish who was driving or who was travelling in the cart.

Trump has faced scrutiny over golf-cart use before. Footage from June 2017 reportedly prompted criticism over allegations that he drove a cart across a putting green at his Bedminster property in New Jersey.

That earlier episode does not verify the latest video or establish that the same conduct took place.

Sweatshirt Photograph Adds a Separate Detail

Trump's clothing was documented in photographs taken on the White House South Lawn on 21 November 2026. The photographs show him before his departure for the golf club, rather than at the course itself.

JUST NOW: President Trump appears on the White House South Lawn, speaking passionately during an animated conversation. pic.twitter.com/msXVRTKr8O — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelsonTV) November 21, 2026

He wore an oversized white sweatshirt featuring a sketch of himself pointing towards the viewer, with navy trousers and white trainers. Reuters photographer Ken Cedeno also captured Trump making a similar pointing gesture outside the White House before his departure.

The outfit prompted reactions online. Some critics interpreted the image on the sweatshirt as a sign of Trump's interest in his own likeness.

One Reddit commenter joked, 'Helps him remember who he is', while another questioned Trump's habit of signing social media posts with his full name.

The sweatshirt's origins are unknown. There is no confirmed information about whether Trump bought it himself or received it as a gift.

The photographs establish what Trump wore before leaving the White House. They do not show him wearing the sweatshirt at the golf club. The circulating cart video remains unverified, and its date, location and connection to Trump's visit have not been established.