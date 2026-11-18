Pope Leo XIV reportedly confirmed during an in-flight interview connected with his South American tour that he voted by mail in the 3 November US midterm elections and was 'proud to be American'.

The pontiff, who hails from Chicago, was elected to lead the Roman Catholic Church in May 2025 following Pope Francis's death. According to the account, he has not visited the United States since his election.

His reported remarks addressed both electoral participation and the American identity he retains as pope. During an in-flight news conference, he also linked his willingness to discuss personal matters publicly with the openness he associated with the United States.

Pope Leo XIV Reports Voting by Mail

The account includes a statement about a postal ballot request under the name Robert Francis Prevost. Kim Fladhammer, identified in the report as chief of staff at the Will County clerk's office, confirmed that his name appeared among those requesting a ballot.

'Robert Francis Prevost is on the list of individuals who requested a vote by mail ballot for the upcoming election,' Fladhammer told a newspaper.

That statement concerned a request ahead of the election. It did not confirm that a completed ballot had been returned. The account separately attributes confirmation that Leo voted by mail to his in-flight interview.

It should be noted that the clerk's statement and the pope's reported remarks concern different stages of participation. His description of voting provides his personal account, rather than independent confirmation from election officials that his ballot was received or counted.

The report does not specify the interview date, when the postal ballot was returned or which candidates he supported.

Democracy Shapes Pope Leo XIV's American Identity

Leo is the first US-born pope, according to the report. His comments about democratic participation placed that background alongside his responsibilities as leader of the Catholic Church.

'My deep faith in democracy and democratic participation is also part of being American.'

His remarks accompanied an account of a 12-day South American tour that included Argentina, Uruguay and Peru. The final six days were spent in Peru, where he holds citizenship.

The visit also took him to a country where he had lived for decades. He served as a bishop there until 2023, before his election as pontiff.

His American identity and his longstanding connection with Peru both featured in the account of the journey. His explanation of American values extended beyond voting to the way he discussed his own health.

Pope Leo XIV Links Openness to American Values

'When I talk about things, I'm generally straightforward; I tell it like it is,' he told reporters during the in-flight news conference.

'When it comes to my health – even talking about it, like saying 'well I'm going through this' – that wouldn't be typical in many countries and in many cultures, but in the United States it's a bit more common.'

The account states that Leo, described as 71, underwent surgery in mid-October to remove part of one lung and that the procedure confirmed adenocarcinoma, a form of lung cancer.

It identifies Dr Luigi Carbone as his personal physician and Dr Stefano Margaritora as his surgeon. The report attributes to them confirmation that tests on tissue removed during the operation verified the diagnosis and indicated that the cancer had not spread.