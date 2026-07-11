US President Donald Trump has threatened to unleash overwhelming military force against Iran after mourners at the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei chanted for his death and displayed banners calling for his assassination.

Writing on Truth Social on Friday, Trump warned that '1,000 missiles are locked and loaded' and aimed at Iran should Tehran act on what he described as threats against his life.

The response came after crowds carried banners reading 'we will kill Trump' alongside signs targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Khamenei's burial in Mashhad on 9 July.

Khamenei, who was killed in Israeli and US airstrikes during the opening stages of the Iran war on 28 February, was buried following a large public funeral that became another flashpoint in already fragile relations between Washington and Tehran.

Trump's Missile Warning Follows Funeral Chants

Responding to images from the funeral, Trump issued one of his strongest warnings yet to Iran.

In his Truth Social post, he wrote that '1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands more to immediately follow,' if the Iranian government acted on what he called threats to assassinate him. He added that orders had already been issued and that the US military stood ready for a year, subject to extension, 'to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran.'

The remarks followed public displays at the funeral, where mourners held banners calling for Trump's death. Other signs also targeted Netanyahu, reflecting the continuing hostility towards both leaders after months of conflict.

Trump has repeatedly invoked the Arabic phrase 'Praise be to Allah' in recent public statements while simultaneously warning that Iran could face devastating military consequences if hostilities resume. His rhetoric has drawn criticism in previous months from the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which has accused him of mocking Islam.

Although Trump's latest message was directed at Iran's leadership, there is no indication that Iranian officials formally endorsed the slogans displayed by mourners at the funeral.

Iran Tensions Continue After Khamenei's Funeral

The exchange comes as diplomatic efforts to stabilise relations remain under severe strain.

Washington has continued pressing Iran to guarantee the safety of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime trade routes. Recent attacks on vessels reignited tensions and prompted US officials to accuse hardline factions inside Iran of attempting to undermine an already fragile truce.

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Earlier this week, Trump said the United States had agreed to continue talks with Iran while also insisting that the previous ceasefire was effectively over. At the same time, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, rejected suggestions that outside powers should have any role in managing the strategic waterway.

He said that activity in the Gulf 'rests exclusively with Iran' and warned that external attempts to establish new security arrangements would violate the interim agreement and increase regional tensions.

The temporary agreement currently guarantees safe, toll-free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for 60 days while negotiations continue over Iran's nuclear programme. Even so, uncertainty has disrupted commercial shipping, with traffic remaining well below levels seen before the war.

The latest exchange of threats also follows additional US economic pressure on Tehran. Trump has suggested Washington could restore its blockade of Iranian ports after previously revoking Iran's licence to export oil. Separately, the US Treasury announced sanctions against Dubai-based banker Ali Ansari, accusing him of financially supporting Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Peace Deal to Resume, Yet No De-Escalation Signs

Despite renewed diplomatic contacts, both sides continue to exchange increasingly confrontational statements. Before the latest escalation, negotiators had hoped discussions would resume after Khamenei's funeral.

Israel has also maintained that it remains prepared for further military action if necessary. Defence Minister Israel Katz said his country was ready to confront Iran again, warning, 'If we will have to return, we will return with even greater force.'

There has been no official confirmation that Iran intends to carry out any assassination plot against Trump. Likewise, diplomatic negotiations remain ongoing.