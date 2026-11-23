Donald Trump fuelled speculation over the 2028 succession battle after joking that White House chief of staff Stephen Miller had performed better than Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and asking whether Miller wanted to run. A video of the exchange was turned into online mockery, with one X account claiming Vance and Rubio had 'sold their souls for nothing'.

Trump endorsing Stephen Miller for President over JD Vance and Marco Rubio needed a soundtrack. Wait for it, and watch Vance and Rubio both realize they sold their souls for nothing. pic.twitter.com/o7zyOO1q2m — News to Remember (@allchronology) November 21, 2026

The remarks came during a White House press conference on Friday, 20 November. Vance and Rubio stood behind Trump during questioning. Miller was invited to address reporters and praised the administration.

Trump gestured towards Vance and Rubio before saying: 'We have breaking news. He was better than these two guys'. He then asked Miller: 'Do you want to run for president?' The comments were a joke, not a formal endorsement.

Viral Video Fuels 'Sold Their Souls' Mockery

A video of the exchange was shared on X on 21 November, with a caption saying the moment needed a soundtrack and urging viewers to watch Vance and Rubio 'realize they sold their souls for nothing'. The post attracted millions of views, bringing renewed attention to Trump's treatment of his potential successors.

The edit places Trump's praise of Miller against footage of Vance and Rubio. Its caption suggests their support for Trump may not guarantee his backing in 2028. That is the account's taunt, not evidence either man regrets supporting the president or felt betrayed.

The Associated Press described Rubio fidgeting, sighing and adjusting his tie, while Vance smiled and furrowed his brow. Their expressions do not establish what either man was thinking.

Trump Dodges Question About Vance and Rubio

The joke followed a reporter asking Trump which of Vance or Rubio would make a better president. Trump avoided choosing before telling Miller he had performed better than both. The Associated Press called it an audition of potential successors.

The Washington Post reported in August that Trump privately told donors: 'At the end of the day, we need to elect JD'. The comment suggested Vance was a leading choice, but was not a formal endorsement. Rubio has said he would not run against Vance if Vance entered the race. Neither man has announced a 2028 campaign.

Miller's Political Prospects Face Questions

Miller became White House chief of staff on 6 November, replacing Susie Wiles. The appointment put a longtime Trump adviser at the administration's centre, but the joke does not establish that he is preparing a presidential campaign.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter backed Miller as her preferred Republican candidate, calling him 'The People's Choice'. Her endorsement drew criticism and mockery. An Economist/YouGov survey conducted from 13–16 November among 1,628 US citizens found that 21% viewed Miller favourably and 35% unfavourably. Those figures measure public favourability, not Republican primary support.

Vance has faced questions over the Iran war's political impact after linking Republican midterm losses to the conflict in a social-media post. Trump later called Vance's assessment 'fine' and 'accurate', but said he should also have acknowledged that the strikes were necessary and that he would authorise them again.

Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien described the succession spectacle as '100% awkward'. Trump has yet to name a successor, leaving Vance, Rubio and Miller in the conversation as Republicans look towards 2028.