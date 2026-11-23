US President Donald Trump has urged NVIDIA's board to bring back Jensen Huang, arguing that the former chief executive's return would benefit the chipmaker and the United States. The appeal, made in a Truth Social post on Sunday, comes less than two weeks after Huang resigned and days after NVIDIA's's chairman said the company did not intend to reinstate him. Trump's intervention puts fresh attention on a leadership dispute at an artificial intelligence company.

Trump Calls on NVIDIA Board to Rehire Jensen Huang

'I hope the Board of NVIDIA rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP,' Trump wrote in the post on 22 November.

The president had also backed Huang's return on Friday, saying he wanted the former executive to apologise and go back to work. Trump's latest message directly addressed NVIDIA's's board and set out his view that Huang's reinstatement would serve the company and the country.

Why Jensen Huang Left NVIDIA

NVIDIA announced on 12 November that its board had accepted Huang's resignation as president, chief executive and board member, effective immediately. The company said the decision followed the disclosure of personal behaviour inconsistent with its code of conduct, standards and cultural norms.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress was appointed interim chief executive while the board searches for a permanent successor. Kress is continuing in her finance role alongside the interim position.

Huang co-founded NVIDIA and led the company for more than three decades. His departure marked a significant change at the AI chipmaker, whose processors are widely used in data centres and artificial intelligence systems.

NVIDIA Chairman Ruled Out Huang's Return

NVIDIA chairman Harvey Jones addressed the leadership change during the company's earnings call on 17 November. He said the board unanimously accepted Huang's resignation and did not intend to reinstate him as chief executive.

Jones also said NVIDIA had hired executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to help identify a permanent successor. The board is considering internal and external candidates.

The chairman's comments contrast with Trump's latest appeal. Huang has also indicated publicly that he would be willing to return if the board decided his reinstatement was in the company's best interests.

NVIDIA Leadership Change Draws Wider Scrutiny

The leadership transition has unfolded alongside questions about NVIDIA's's compliance with US export controls and reports that restricted chips may have been diverted to China. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that officials were seeking answers from the company, including about responsibility for any potential compliance failures.

Bessent declined to say whether Huang should return, instead stressing the need to establish accountability. The scrutiny adds another challenge for NVIDIA as it manages its executive search and maintains relationships with customers and suppliers.

NVIDIA is a major supplier of advanced processors used to train and run artificial intelligence systems. Its products are central to the expansion of data centres and the wider AI industry, giving its leadership decisions significance beyond the company itself.

Trump's post does not change the board's announced position. As of 23 November, NVIDIA had not announced a reversal of its decision or a plan to reinstate Huang.