President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated video on Truth Social late on Wednesday in which he appears as a doctor offering a treatment for Trump Derangement Syndrome. The satirical production features the president dressed in a white coat as 'Dr Trump' and uses AI-generated footage to show celebrity critics expressing relief after following his advice.

The post has added to discussions about the role of artificial intelligence in political messaging.

Dr Trump AI Video Posted Late Wednesday

The clip opens with an AI version of the president speaking in the measured tones of a pharmaceutical advertisement. 'Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS? The symptoms can be relentless. Fortunately, I'm Dr Trump and I have a treatment plan. Let's hear what some of my patients have to say,' he says. He notes that some of the patients 'were so far gone' before presenting the testimonials. The video lasts roughly 90 seconds.

Celebrities including Rosie O'Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, Robert De Niro, Julia Roberts, John Leguizamo and Edward Norton are depicted as patients who have benefited from the approach.

Celebrity Testimonials Highlight Fictional Recovery From TDS

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In one segment, the AI-generated Rosie O'Donnell says she has been suffering for over a decade but can now see some results after listening to Dr Trump.

Robert De Niro's likeness describes not being able to eat or sleep, being constantly angry and making everyone around him miserable, adding that he had no idea how much this was affecting his life and work.

Julia Roberts' version states that she feels she has aged 20 years in the last two years because of the condition and had begun to worry about her future. Similar accounts are given for the other celebrities shown. The doctor then delivers the treatment plan, advising viewers to turn off fake news, say their prayers and, if anxious, have a Diet Coke like him to see a remarkable difference.

Trump Derangement Syndrome Term Used By President And Allies

The phrase Trump Derangement Syndrome is one Trump and his allies have employed for years to characterise what they regard as excessive or irrational criticism of his policies and personality. The president has described it on occasion as a disease that affects critics.

This latest video fits a pattern of the president sharing AI-created content, including depictions of himself in heroic or religious roles and material targeting opponents. The White House has described such posts as the president exercising his right to communicate directly with the public.

Reactions To AI Video Show Divide In Public Response

The sharing of the video has elicited divided opinions. Supporters have praised it as witty satire while critics have condemned it as undignified or potentially harmful given the realistic nature of the AI imagery.

Experts in digital media have expressed concern that such content could erode trust in visual media more broadly as synthetic videos become harder to distinguish from real ones. A White House spokesperson said the president had every right to share the material and described Trump Derangement Syndrome as a crippling disease that has unfortunately rotted the brains of many people.

One of the celebrities featured, Rosie O'Donnell, stated that the president is quite ill and getting worse daily, calling for his removal from office.