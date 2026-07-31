First Lady Melania Trump was conspicuously absent from the Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday for the state funeral of late Senator Lindsey Graham, leaving her daughter-in-law Lara Trump to stand alongside President Donald Trump and sparking fresh rumours of a deeply rooted familial feud.

To recall, this highly visible substitution is not an isolated incident. Over the last few months, the 43-year-old television personality has accompanied the 80-year-old president to several major engagements, effectively filling the ceremonial space typically reserved for the president's wife.

Reports continue to claim that the 56-year-old First Lady and the former Republican National Committee co-chair maintain a 'stiff relationship,' with Melania appearing to deliberately keep her distance from other prominent women in the family circle.

The visual shifts began to solidify in mid-May. Lara joined her husband Eric Trump, billionaire Elon Musk, Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth for a high-stakes state visit to Beijing. As the American delegation met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Lara remained firmly by her father-in-law's side in the diplomatic photographs.

Ahead of the departure, she posted an enthusiastic photo to Instagram featuring prominent figures like Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino. She captioned the image 'Team CHYYYYYNA' and punctuated it with American and Chinese flags.

The First Lady's office offered a brief and rather cold explanation at the time. They stated simply that First Lady Melania Trump is not travelling this time, declining to provide any further justification. This was a wild departure from standard protocol, especially considering she eagerly participated in cultural and educational activities, including calligraphy and astronomy sessions, during the president's previous visit to the country in 2017.

Dynamics Under the Spotlight

The optics of Lara constantly stepping into the glaring spotlight have even confused seasoned political observers. During a live broadcast of Fox & Friends recently, host Brian Kilmeade mistakenly identified Lara as the First Lady as she exited Air Force One behind the president. This fumble prompted a swift on-air correction from his co-host, but the moment perfectly captured the changing hierarchy.

Despite the persistent whispers of a frostiness between the two women, Lara has publicly defended her stepmother-in-law when the situation demanded it. In April, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel aired a controversial segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! joking that the First Lady looked like an 'expectant widow' ahead of the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Lara sharply rebuked the comedian on television, declaring that comedy is not funny anymore and agreeing with calls for his removal from the network.

Still, the underlying tension remains a subject of intense speculation and tabloid fodder. Tracy Higgs, an astrology specialist, said that while both women avoid unnecessary confrontation on the surface, there can be tension around position, image, and influence underneath.

Security Threats Complicate Public Appearances

The most recent absence at Graham's memorial service on July 28 drew immediate and harsh scrutiny online. Social media users on X flooded the platform with criticism regarding her failure to support her husband at the memorial.

One user questioned why the First Lady was missing while praising Eric and Lara for their steadfast support. Another observer angrily asked where she was as the political figures gathered in the front row, noting that she managed to attend the FIFA World Cup finals previously.

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Yet, there may be a far more serious explanation for her recent retreat from the public eye, completely unrelated to family squabbles or petty stuff. Just one day before the funeral, the Tasnim News Agency, a media outlet affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, released a chilling AI-generated video. The footage specifically pinpointed locations frequented by the First Lady and outlined potential assassination plots targeting both her and her young son Barron Trump.

This severe security threat adds a sobering layer to the ongoing gossip. While the internet fixates on familial drama and the changing dynamics of the political stage, the reality of the situation might just be about basic physical safety in a highly volatile political climate.

The First Lady did issue a written statement mourning the senator on July 11, calling him a dedicated public servant, but she ultimately chose to stay away from the heavily guarded cathedral service.