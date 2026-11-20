The president threatened to penalise American companies that build AI data centres overseas, but he did not explain how the charge would work or identify the legal authority for imposing it

President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 'tremendous tax' on US technology companies that build artificial intelligence data centres abroad during a White House news conference on Friday, 20 November 2026. His remarks raise a central legal question: can a president impose such a charge without approval from Congress?

The comments followed the administration's efforts to expand American AI infrastructure. Trump argued that companies should build data centres in the United States rather than overseas, but he gave no proposed tax rate, implementation date or details about how the penalty would operate.

He also suggested the announcement was new even to members of his administration. 'I don't know if that's a breaking story, but I haven't even said that to my people,' Trump told reporters. His remarks outlined an intention, not an enacted tax or formal policy.

Trump AI Data Center Tax Faces Questions Over Legal Authority

Article I, Section 8 of the US Constitution gives Congress the power to levy and collect federal taxes. The president does not have an independent constitutional power to create a new tax, although Congress can delegate specific authorities to the executive branch through legislation.

Trump did not identify any statute that would authorise the threatened charge. Without a legal basis, his announcement alone cannot create a tax obligation for companies investing in overseas data centres.

The distinction matters because Trump did not explain whether he envisaged a corporate tax, a tariff or another form of penalty. Each approach would raise different legal questions, including which activities would trigger payment and which government agency could enforce the measure.

Tariffs generally apply to imported goods. A data centre built in Finland is not itself an imported product simply because its owner is an American company. A charge on US businesses for investing in overseas infrastructure would therefore require a legal mechanism specifically capable of reaching that activity.

The Supreme Court's 2026 decision in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump also held that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorise the president to impose tariffs. That ruling does not resolve every possible legal route for a data-centre penalty, but it limits the use of that particular emergency-powers law as a basis for imposing tariffs.

Trump also said the United States would not allow American companies to build data centres in other countries. Restricting overseas investment would be a separate intervention from taxing it and would likewise require a valid legal basis.

Google's Finland Investment Puts Trump AI Data Center Tax in Focus

Finland is relevant to the debate because Trump referred to overseas data-centre construction. Google already operates a facility in Hamina and announced in September that it would invest €13 billion across Finland over the following two years.

Google said the commitment would support digital infrastructure, clean energy projects and local economic partnerships. It is not exclusively a budget for building data centres. Trump did not identify Google as a target of his proposal or explain whether existing projects would be affected.

For technology companies, overseas facilities can help serve customers in different markets. Proximity to users can reduce delays in data processing, while local data requirements, electricity availability and operating costs can influence where infrastructure is developed. An international project does not necessarily replace investment in the United States.

Domestic expansion also faces planning and regulatory challenges. Loudoun County, Virginia, announced on 18 November that its Board of Supervisors had voted to pause final action on certain data-centre and electrical-substation applications for up to 12 months.

The local decision illustrates the planning challenges facing domestic infrastructure projects, even as the administration encourages companies to build more facilities in the United States.

For technology companies with overseas expansion plans, the immediate uncertainty is how the administration might attempt to implement Trump's threat. Until the White House produces a formal proposal or identifies an existing statutory authority, businesses cannot determine which investments could be affected or whether the measure would withstand legal scrutiny.

Trump's AI Data Centre Tax Threat Divides Online Opinion

Online reactions to Trump's remarks reflected differing views about the economic and technological consequences of restricting overseas data centre development.

One commenter supported Trump's position, arguing that overseas investment could cost the United States jobs, revenue and control over sensitive information.

'I think what he said is correct. Losing data centers to overseas will result in loss of investment and income within the United States. It will also create data security issues. The United States has vast land and can totally build them in remote areas,' the commenter wrote.

I think what he said is correct. Losing data centers to overseas will result in loss of investment and income within the United States. It will also create data security issues. The United States has vast land and can totally build them in remote areas. — EnthusiasM (@ste11aaaa_) November 20, 2026

Others questioned whether Trump's approach could undermine America's competitiveness in artificial intelligence.

'At this time, just come out and say no more data centers period. Congrats China, you win,' another commenter wrote.

At this time, just come out and say no more data centers period. Congrats China, you win. — Superbull (@BullX43) November 20, 2026

A third raised concerns that uncertainty over data centre development could delay construction and further affect an already struggling industry.

'So data centers won't be built anywhere for a long time...not good for an already suffering AI industry...,' the commenter wrote.