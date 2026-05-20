President Donald Trump promised new military funding and mixed blunt life advice with boasts about American power in a scorching commencement address to United States Coast Guard Academy graduates in New London on Wednesday, 20 May. Speaking for 53 minutes behind a clear partition installed after previous assassination attempts, he used the ceremony to hail his administration's achievements and hint at an even longer stay in office.

This marked his first Connecticut visit since 2017, blending political declarations with praise for the officers. The defining moment came when the two-term president floated the idea of a potential third term, drawing only a muted reaction from the sun‑drenched crowd.

Asserting Dominance Amidst Unprecedented Heat

Temperatures soared into the upper 80s, causing multiple attendees to seek medical attention. Highs sat 20 degrees above average during the year's first heat wave. Trump framed American foreign policy around overwhelming strength.

'A year and a half ago, two years ago, the last administration, we were a dead country. Right now, we're the highest country anywhere, respected all over the world. You saw that with China just recently, you saw that in Venezuela, you saw that right now in Iran,' Trump stated.

Highlighting his unyielding stance on adversaries, he noted, 'As an example, we will not let Iran have a nuclear weapon.' He further added, 'They want to make a deal so badly. We'll see what happens... We hit them very hard, but we may have to hit them even harder, but maybe not.'

Why a £19.8 Billion Naval Boost Matters

Prior to the speech, Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Kevin Lunday expressed gratitude for a substantial increase in the 2027 defence budget. He referenced last year's One Big Beautiful Bill Act. 'Thank you for your visionary leadership to renewing the Coast Guard, starting with last year's record capital investment,' Lunday said.

The armed force was allocated £19.8 billion ($25 billion) under the legislation. These funds target cutters, boats, facilities and technology. Trump praised the military's actions against drug traffickers and natural disasters.

'From the Gulf of America to the frozen waters of the Arctic, from the shores of Havana to the banks of the Panama Canal, we will drive out the forces of lawlessness and crime and foreign encroachment, just like we've been doing,' Trump declared, underscoring his broader security goals.

Third Term Hints Spark Audience Silence

Noting that Finland will deliver a new icebreaker in 2028, Trump shifted focus to his own timeline. 'I'll be here in '28,' he told the crowd. He added, 'I may be here in '32, too.' This drew scattered applause but predominant silence.

He individually acknowledged the top student, leading athlete and a special forces cadet. Calling the class president to the stage, he noted, 'She looks so fantastic, this is ridiculous.'

He also joked with distinguished graduate Matthew Lanzilotta, stating, 'I hate good-looking men,' following a handshake. Finally, he urged graduates to 'work hard', 'never give up' and 'Keep your eyes on the boat.'

Trump tells Coast Guard Cadets that he may illegally still be president in 2032.



"I said come on when's the first one coming? They said in '28. I said I'm gonna be here in '28 maybe I'll be here in '32 too."



There is absolutely no excuse for this. This is about as unAmerican… pic.twitter.com/tzhq2mz4Zo — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 20, 2026

Protests Over James Comey Draw Scrutiny

Outside, roughly 200 demonstrators assembled. Secret Service agents questioned citizens holding signs featuring 86 47, referencing a post by former FBI director James Comey. Comey faces charges in North Carolina regarding the post, which authorities allege was a threat.

Alan Jacques said his sign meant trashing the president. 'And it's support for (former FBI director) James Comey, who is being persecuted,' Kathy Jacques chimed in.

Inside, 260 cadets concluded their commencement. Governor Ned Lamont skipped the event over politicisation concerns, though Republican state Senator Ryan Fazio attended and posed for selfies. The day ultimately marked a significant transition for the newly commissioned officers as they prepare for their upcoming military deployments.