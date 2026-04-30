United States President Donald Trump is pushing for a mandatory requirement for anyone seeking the highest executive offices. In a recent post, he declared that all future candidates for the presidency and vice presidency must pass a mental competency test before launching campaigns.

This proposal targets the mental acuity of politicians, a frequent topic of debate in recent elections. The president used the announcement to reflect on his medical history while questioning his predecessors.

Why Cognitive Examinations Could Alter Campaigns

In a public statement, Trump argued that implementing a medical evaluation would protect the nation from electing unfit leaders. He cited his medical successes as the primary benchmark for candidates seeking office.

The president expressed his demands clearly regarding future qualifications. He stated, 'Anybody running for President or Vice President should be forced to take a Cognitive Examination prior to entering the Race!'

Discussions regarding the age and mental sharpness of Washington leaders have grown increasingly prominent. A formal testing requirement would mandate independent professionals to certify a candidate before they appear on any ballot.

How Trump Targeted Barack Obama And Joe Biden

The president did not shy away from naming specific political rivals when explaining the reasoning behind his proposed mandate. He pointed to former leaders as examples of individuals who he believes would have failed preliminary screenings.

In his statement, Trump claimed that mandatory testing would prevent certain outcomes. He noted, 'By doing so, we wouldn't be surprised at people like Barack 'Hussein' Obama, or Sleepy Joe Biden, getting 'ELECTED.'

By placing quotation marks around both the middle name of Barack Obama and the word elected, the president appeared to cast doubt on the validity of previous administrations. He confidently concluded, 'Our Country would be a much better place!'

Analysing Claims Of A Third Presidential Term

The statement generated significant interest due to Trump referencing an unconstitutional timeline regarding his administration. The United States Constitution strictly limits presidents to two terms in office.

Read more Is Donald Trump Experiencing Cognitive Decline in 2026? POTUS Accused of 'Hallucinating' During Cabinet Meetings Is Donald Trump Experiencing Cognitive Decline in 2026? POTUS Accused of 'Hallucinating' During Cabinet Meetings

However, the current president boasted about his testing record over an extended period. He stated, 'I took the Exam three times during my ('THREE!') Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES — An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before!' He proudly highlighted the supposed rarity of his medical results.

The Context Of White House Medical Evaluations

Presidents typically undergo annual physicals, with results released in a summarised format. But these routine health exams do not automatically include specific neurological screenings.

Back in his first term, Trump famously took the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a test used to spot early signs of cognitive impairment. He still brings up his perfect score pretty often during public appearances.

Making neurological tests a requirement for all candidates would take a massive overhaul of the law. It is also hard to see exactly how a medical rule like that could be legally enforced across all fifty states.

Trump stated that Obama and Biden would not have become presidents if they had undergone a cognitive test before the start of the election campaign:



Every candidate for the presidency or vice presidency should be obliged to undergo cognitive testing before the start of the… pic.twitter.com/tC5llq0MTH — Sprinter Press Agency (@SprinterPress) April 30, 2026

Where the Political Conversation Goes Next

The push for more medical transparency really seems to be sticking with voters who are worried about the age of our political leaders.

As campaigns adapt to these expectations, candidates may voluntarily release more detailed health records. It is unclear if lawmakers will take action to codify these suggestions.