An albino buffalo from Bangladesh has been nicknamed after US President Donald Trump. The 700-kg animal, which reportedly resembles the US president, is expected to be slaughtered on Tuesday as part of the Eid al-Adha feast.

The albino buffalo will be slaughtered as part of a sacrifice to commemorate the Muslim holiday, Eid al-Adha, which honours Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as an act of obedience to God.

Who is 'Donald Trump'?

On X, a photo of the albino buffalo has been shared online alongside a lengthy caption that states, 'Donald Trump will be slaughtered next Tuesday. Not the US President — but a 700-kilogram albino buffalo from Bangladesh that was nicknamed 'Donald Trump' because of its resemblance to him. The animal will be sacrificed in four days during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.'

Farm owner Ziauddin Mridha revealed that it was his brother who named the buffalo 'Donald Trump' because of its unique hair, which resembled Trump's locks. 'Despite its striking appearance, it is very calm by nature. It is an albino buffalo, and animals of this type are generally gentle and do not become aggressive unless provoked,' he said.

Donald Trump will be slaughtered next Tuesday



Not the U.S. president — but a 700-kilogram albino buffalo from Bangladesh that was nicknamed “Donald Trump” because of its resemblance to him



The animal will be sacrificed in four days during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha pic.twitter.com/3t2JEt78e4 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 22, 2026

Special Treatment for 'Donald Trump'

The farm owner also revealed that the buffalo had to be bathed and fed four times a day to keep it healthy in preparation for the Feast of Sacrifice. This suggests that Mridha had been aware that the farm animal would be slaughtered at some point after delivering it to its new owner.

According to reports, buffalo in Bangladesh are typically dark-skinned, so 'Donald Trump' is considered rare in the country. The decision to slaughter the animal is a custom among Muslims, and the act of sacrificing livestock during the feast typically goes viral online.

Netizens React to Albino Buffalo Being Nicknamed 'Donald Trump'

The decision to slaughter 'Donald Trump' had nothing to do with its namesake. The decision to sacrifice the animal was in keeping with Eid al-Adha tradition and was not connected to any political commentary about Trump. However, some netizens couldn't help but make fun of the POTUS because he was likened to an animal.

Some of his critics said that they would be more thrilled if the president would be the one to get slaughtered. Others couldn't help but make fun of the buffalo's nickname.

For a minute thought it was the U.S. president who will be slaughtered 😂.



But then, the Bangladeshi can be something else. Nicknaming an Albino buffalo “Donald Trump” is totally hilarious. — DailySunbeam (@DailySunbeam) May 22, 2026

'For a minute thought it was the U.S. president who will be slaughtered. But then, the Bangladeshi can be something else. Nicknaming an Albino buffalo "Donald Trump" is totally hilarious,' one person commented.

Thanks for getting my hopes up — CynosureTheTank (@CynosureTheTank) May 22, 2026

'Thanks for getting my hopes up,' one person wrote.

..Please save the hair—maybe it can be turned into a wig for trump.. — .. Boeta BS (@boetapta_xxx) May 22, 2026

'Please save the hair—maybe it can be turned into a wig for Trump..' another person wrote.

Put him in the Oval office. MAGA cannot tell the difference. And politics wise it can only mean an improvement. — Sebastian Hauschulte 🇩🇪🇺🇦🇸🇯 (@HauschultenSeb) May 22, 2026

'Put him in the Oval Office. MAGA cannot tell the difference. And politics wise it can only mean an improvement,' another person wrote. The comment was among several that used humour to make political points, though some responses were more pointed than others.

A 'Backward' Tradition

Non-Muslims couldn't help but question why animals need to be sacrificed during feasts, with some reactions reflecting broader cultural differences around the practice.

Animal sacrifices are only practiced by immoral, backwards shitty ass satanic people. Absolutely fucking abhorrent. — 𝒶𝒸𝒽𝑒𝓁ღ𝒾𝓈 (@AcheloisHaze) May 22, 2026

I hate these animal sacrifices. The depravity of humanity disgusts me. Blood thirsty violent men just love to kill everything 😡 — yOuSoUnDvAcCiNaTeD (@NanaSnezana) May 22, 2026

'Animal sacrifices are only practiced by immoral, backwards sh** a** satanic people. Absolutely f** abhorrent,' one person said. 'I hate these animal sacrifices. The depravity of humanity disgusts me. Blood-thirsty violent men just love to kill everything,' another person wrote. These comments do not reflect the views of IBTimes, and Eid al-Adha animal sacrifice is a longstanding religious tradition observed by hundreds of millions of Muslims worldwide.

As of writing, Trump has not reacted to the reports of an albino buffalo being named after him. The president has not commented on comparisons about his hair and the buffalo's hair either.