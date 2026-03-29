A viral TikTok has reignited scrutiny over President Donald Trump's golf trips, with claims that taxpayer spending has now surpassed $100 million (approximately £79 million) in his current term. The video, posted by Aaron Parnas, has circulated widely online, breaking down how public funds are allocated whenever Trump visits his golf properties.

The claim is not entirely new, but its resurgence has drawn significant attention. According to long-running tracking by a Washington outlet, Trump's golf-related expenses have crossed the $100 million (approximately £79 million) mark in his second term — at a significantly faster pace than during his first.

A Viral Breakdown Captures Public Attention

Parnas explains in the clip that the bulk of the spending stems from necessary government operations rather than the act of golfing itself. 'It goes to Secret Service protection, travel, and a lot more,' he says, highlighting how each trip triggers a cascade of logistical costs. Those expenses include aircraft use, motorcade transport, accommodation and security sweeps — standard for any presidential movement, but magnified by frequency. The video condenses a sprawling issue into a digestible narrative in under two minutes, prompting viewers to question how such figures accumulate so quickly.

Tracking the Cost of Presidential Leisure

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Data compiled by the outlet has been central to the discussion, offering one of the most comprehensive public estimates available of Trump's golf outings across both terms. Their findings suggest Trump has spent a substantial portion of recent months at his properties, particularly in Palm Beach, where his Mar-a-Lago resort serves as a frequent base. Almost every weekend visit requires a full security apparatus, including deployment of the Secret Service, coordination with local law enforcement and restricted airspace measures. Individually, these measures are routine; collectively, they drive the total well beyond $100 million (approximately £79 million).

Faster Spending Than Before

One of the most striking aspects of the current figure is its pace. During Trump's first presidency, it reportedly took around two years for golf-related costs to reach the same level; this time, the threshold was crossed in roughly 14 months. That acceleration has fuelled criticism, with observers arguing that the increased frequency of trips to personally owned properties raises ethical and financial questions. Supporters, however, maintain that such costs are an unavoidable part of protecting a high-profile political figure, regardless of location or activity.

Where the Money Actually Goes

Contrary to a common perception, the funds do not go directly towards leisure activities such as course fees. The largest share is attributed to operational requirements — Air Force transport, security personnel overtime, surveillance infrastructure, and coordination between federal and local agencies. There are also indirect costs: when Trump stays at his own properties, government funds may be spent on accommodation and facilities, adding another layer of scrutiny. Experts note that these expenses would exist regardless of the president's destination, but frequency and venue can significantly influence the total.

A Familiar Pattern in the Digital Age

This episode underscores how platforms like TikTok are reshaping political discourse. Complex fiscal data, once confined to investigative reports, can now reach millions within hours. This produces a more engaged public audience and, in cases like this, renewed pressure on figures whose spending habits sit within the public interest.

For Trump, whose lifestyle and political career have long attracted scrutiny, the renewed focus on golf spending reflects the broader intersection of personal habits and public accountability. With the total continuing to rise and the pace faster than before, the debate is unlikely to fade.