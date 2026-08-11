Tyler Boebert, the 21-year-old son of US Representative Lauren Boebert, was arrested in Garfield County, Colorado, on Sunday, 9 August, on five felony charges, including sexual exploitation of a child.

The Lauren Boebert son arrest has drawn scrutiny as the congresswoman campaigns for re-election in Colorado's 4th Congressional District, with court records alleging that the offences occurred on 1 January 2024.

This is not the first time Tyler Boebert has faced legal trouble. In 2025, he faced a misdemeanour child abuse charge involving his young son and later pleaded guilty in the case. He is scheduled to be sentenced on 4 September.

Before that, in February 2024, he was arrested in Rifle on 22 charges tied to a series of vehicle trespassing and property theft incidents, including attempted identity theft. He later pleaded guilty to attempted identity theft and received a two-year deferred sentence. He is scheduled for another sentencing hearing on 10 September in connection with that case.

The Five Felony Charges Explained

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According to Garfield County court records, the new case lists five felony counts. Three involve alleged sexual exploitation of a child, while two involve allegedly contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charges include sexual exploitation of a child involving inducement or enticement, a Class 3 felony; sexual exploitation involving possession of sexually exploitative material with intent to distribute, also a Class 3 felony; and sexual exploitation of a child involving video, a Class 4 felony.

The remaining two counts are for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, each a Class 4 felony. An arrest affidavit obtained by local media alleges that the investigation began after authorities received information about sexually explicit videos involving teenagers that had been posted to a newly created Instagram account.

The investigation reportedly involved 16 videos and images, some of which allegedly depicted minors. According to the affidavit, one video showed Boebert, then 18, having sex with a 17-year-old girl who was about 11 months younger than him.

The affidavit alleges that Boebert 'caused, induced and enticed a child to be used in explicit sexual conduct for the making of sexually exploitative material.' Prosecutors accuse him of offences involving the production, possession and distribution of sexually exploitative material. The allegations have not been proven in court, and Boebert has not been convicted of any offence in connection with the new case.

Political Fallout and Family Response

Rep. Boebert, who narrowly won re-election in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in 2022 before switching districts and winning election in the more Republican-leaning 4th District in 2024, issued a brief statement following her son's arrest.

'I love my son. We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time,' she said.

The arrest comes as Boebert seeks another term representing Colorado's 4th Congressional District. National Democrats have identified the Republican-held seat as one of the districts they hope to make competitive in the 2026 midterm elections, adding political attention to a case involving the incumbent's son.

Tyler Boebert was released after posting a $10,000 (£7,450) surety bond on the day of his arrest. He is scheduled to appear in Garfield County District Court on 19 August.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest in a news release, saying deputies executed a warrant charging Boebert with sexual exploitation of a child and 'multiple other charges.' The sheriff's office said the arrest followed an investigation and review by the 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office. The case remains pending, and the allegations against Boebert will now proceed through the Colorado court system.