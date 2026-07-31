A quiet Sunday afternoon at a Waco apartment complex took a sordid turn. Families gathered by the water to beat the heat. Instead, they were greeted by an explicit spectacle.

Emilie Parma, 32, and 75-year-old Douglas Faith stunned onlookers. The pair chose the corner of the crowded swimming pool at the Central Texas Marketplace for their liaison.

Witnesses stated that Parma straddled Faith. She was reportedly grinding and thrusting vigorously. Loud sexual moans echoed across the pool deck.

Children played nearby, completely exposed to the explicit acts. Disturbed parents rushed to shield their youngsters. Several alarmed residents dialled 911 immediately. Police reports confirmed that the brazen public romp made families deeply uncomfortable.

A Bizarre Excuse for the Romp

Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 5 p.m. They confronted the mismatched couple, whose age gap spans more than four decades.

Faith readily admitted to police that Parma had been on top of him. However, he offered a bizarre defence to deflect the allegations. He insisted they were not actually having sex. His reasoning stunned responding officers. Faith claimed a medical device made intercourse impossible, stating he possessed a penile implant.

Despite this curious alibi, Faith conceded that physical sexual contact had indeed taken place. Witnesses had already provided damning accounts of the encounter. Officers acted swiftly upon gathering the facts.

Read more 10 Photos of Victoria Cranmer: Sick Babysitter Caught Sharing Sexual Abuse of Innocent Boy on Snapchat 10 Photos of Victoria Cranmer: Sick Babysitter Caught Sharing Sexual Abuse of Innocent Boy on Snapchat

Arrests, Bonds, and Extra Charges

Law enforcement officers placed both suspects under arrest. They were booked into custody on standard criminal charges.

Parma and Faith were each formally charged with public lewdness. Faith's troubles escalated during the booking process. Officers searched his person and discovered two hand-rolled joints. Consequently, he faced an additional charge of marijuana possession.

The legal system moved quickly regarding their release. Parma secured her freedom after posting a $1,500 (£1,100) bond. Faith required a higher surety, walking free following a $3,000 (£2,200) bond payment.

Wild Reactions From Online Community

The shocking incident left local residents badly shaken, with many struggling to come to terms with the dramatic events that unfolded in their neighbourhood. Yet, in a familiar reflection of today's social media culture, the episode quickly became the subject of widespread ridicule online.

Facebook users were quick to condemn the couple's behaviour, branding their actions irresponsible and reckless, while others seized the opportunity to mock the pair with sarcastic comments, jokes and memes.

As the story spread across social media, many appeared more interested in poking fun at the couple than reflecting on the serious nature of the incident, fuelling a torrent of online criticism and derision.

'If it wasn't Florida, you knew it would be Texas,' one FB user wrote.

'While listening to Animals by Nickelback,' a second person reacted.

'75 and still able is amazing 😆 🤣 but no in front of children,' someone remarked.

'I wish there was a barf button where the like button is. Cause fkin gross 🤮,' another FB user commented.

There were also those who couldn't help but link the news to politics.

'Trump cult gauranteed! [sic] Amazing how I can spot em ain't it?,' one said.

All told, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of boundaries in shared community spaces.