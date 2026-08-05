A California man has been arrested with a loaded gun and body armour near President Donald Trump's golf course ahead of a planned visit, authorities confirmed on Tuesday. Jeanine John Taele, 38, of Downey, was detained on Sunday at Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes after plainclothes federal agents reported suspicious behaviour.

Deputies found a 16-round magazine of hollow-point ammunition in his pocket and a loaded pistol in his vehicle parked on the grounds.

Trump attended a Republican National Committee fundraising dinner at the course on Tuesday evening as planned, with no reported issues from the prior incident.

Arrest Follows Monitoring of Security Preparations

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies from the Lomita Station responded around 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday after federal agents flagged Taele walking the golf course grounds.

He was 'observed walking throughout the golf course grounds taking photographs and videos and appearing to monitor security-planning activities', according to the department.

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Officers determined he was already under investigation by El Segundo police for a suspected robbery from November 2025.

During a search they recovered the ammunition magazine from his trousers and then found the loaded pistol with a round chambered plus another magazine of hollow-point rounds in the car.

Taele was booked on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of prohibited ammunition.

The incident occurred two days before the president's arrival for the fundraiser, which also featured remarks critical of California Governor Gavin Newsom on economic and crime policies in the state.

Weapons and Body Armour Found at Residence

Recognising potential security implications surrounding the incident, detectives from the Sheriff's Major Crimes Bureau assigned to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force obtained a warrant and searched Taele's Downey home on Monday afternoon.

Investigators recovered an illegally modified AR-platform rifle, a 1911 .45-calibre pistol, an AR-platform upper receiver, body armour, high-capacity magazines, bulk pistol and rifle ammunition, two radio signal devices and multiple notebooks containing concerning statements.

The investigation is being conducted jointly with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and the United States Secret Service.

Authorities emphasised there is currently no credible threat to communities, though the case highlights the need for vigilance and strong partnerships between local, state and federal agencies.

Additional charges may follow as inquiries continue into the recovered items and the content of the notebooks found at the property.

Court Proceedings and Bail Conditions

Taele pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to four charges including receiving a large-capacity magazine, possession of a short-barrelled rifle or shotgun, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and a second-degree robbery linked to a November 2025 incident.

A Los Angeles County judge set bail at $250,000 (£185,874), ordered him not to possess weapons, barred him from the golf course and required him to remain in California. His next court appearance is scheduled for 26 August for a preliminary hearing setting and bail review.

Trump arrived by Marine One at the course around 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday and proceeded with the Republican National Committee event without disruption from the earlier arrest.

The sheriff's department said investigators have identified no credible threat to our communities as of Wednesday 5 August 2026, with the probe remaining active in close coordination with federal partners including the Secret Service.