Caroline Peña's death has shaken the small border city of Del Rio, Texas, after the 32-year-old mother of five was allegedly stabbed in broad daylight in an attack that has shocked residents. Three women — sisters Kitty Mia Diaz, 21, and Amaya 'Cookie' Diaz, 19, along with 21-year-old Kyandra Renee Faz — have been arrested and charged with murder following the fatal assault, and police say the investigation remains ongoing without a disclosed motive.

The case has drawn attention not only because of the brutality of the alleged attack but also because of the victims left behind. Peña was raising five children, including two with autism, according to fundraising efforts launched by family and friends after her death. Loved ones have remembered her as a devoted mother whose life revolved around caring for her family.

Questions remain about what led to the confrontation on 25 June. Police have confirmed that detectives relied on surveillance footage, witness interviews and physical evidence to identify the three suspects within hours of the incident. While the criminal case moves through the courts, friends and relatives are focusing on remembering the woman behind the headlines.

Mom of Five Butchered in Broad Daylight Stabbing; Sisters Smile During Arrest



Del Rio, Texas – On June 25, 2026, 32-year-old Caroline “Caro” Peña was stabbed multiple times in broad daylight.



Peña, a mother of five children, arrived at Val Verde Regional Medical Center around… pic.twitter.com/FEb1dvz5EA — Police Incidents (@PoliceIncident) June 29, 2026

A Devoted Mother Whose Family Was at the Centre of Her Life

Those closest to Caroline Peña, affectionately known as 'Caro', say motherhood defined her. A fundraising campaign created to support her family states that she leaves behind five children, including two with autism, who now face an uncertain future following the loss of their mother.

Childhood friend Zelina Ochoa told local television station KENS 5 that Peña 'was born to be a mum', recalling how much joy she found in raising her children. Friends have similarly described her as generous, caring and fiercely protective of those she loved.

Friends Remember a Woman Who Always Put Others First

As news of Peña's death spread, friends began sharing more detailed memories that painted a picture of a woman whose kindness extended well beyond her immediate family.

Her longtime friend Christina Salinas revealed that Peña had attempted to call her shortly before the attack, and has spoken publicly about struggling with the thought that answering it might somehow have changed the day's events. Salinas later visited Peña in hospital before she was airlifted to San Antonio, describing an emotional final goodbye in interviews with local media.

Other friends have shared photographs and heartfelt tributes on social media, remembering Peña's warmth, resilience and unwavering commitment to her children. Their messages have helped transform the case from a headline about violent crime into the story of a family coping with an unimaginable loss.

The Final Hours Before the Fatal Stabbing

According to the Del Rio Police Department, officers were called to Val Verde Regional Medical Center at about 2:10 pm on 25 June after a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds arrived for treatment. Investigators quickly established that the assault had taken place in the 800 block of East 10th Street in Del Rio.

Peña was transferred to a specialist trauma centre in San Antonio, where she died later that evening from injuries that included a punctured lung caused by multiple stab wounds. Police said surveillance footage, forensic evidence and witness interviews enabled investigators to identify three suspects within hours. Diaz, Diaz and Faz were arrested later that afternoon and, following Peña's death, all three women were charged with murder. Authorities have stressed that the investigation remains active and that additional charges could still be filed as detectives continue gathering evidence.

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A Grieving Family Seeks Answers as the Investigation Continues

For Caroline Peña's family, the focus now is supporting the five children she leaves behind while seeking justice for her death. The fundraising campaign for her children has become a rallying point for the Del Rio community, with donations and messages of support highlighting the impact her loss has had.

The three accused women remain in custody on murder charges as prosecutors prepare the case. Under the US legal system, each defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.