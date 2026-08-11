Tyler Boebert, the 21-year-old son of US Representative Lauren Boebert, has been arrested in Colorado and faces several felony charges related to the alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office, Boebert was arrested on Sunday following an investigation into an incident that dates back to 2024. He was booked into the Garfield County Jail and released the same day after posting a $10,000 (£7,400) bond.

The case is being investigated by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office and was reviewed by the 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office before charges were filed.

Boebert is facing three charges involving sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The sexual exploitation charges include allegations involving inducement or enticement, possession with intent and video.

What Are the Charges Against Tyler Boebert?

The charges relate to an incident that investigators say took place in 2024.

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Authorities have not alleged that the incident happened recently. Instead, the investigation dates back to an earlier incident that was reported to authorities and subsequently investigated.

According to CBS Colorado, the charges filed against Boebert include sexual exploitation of a child by inducement or enticement, sexual exploitation involving possession with intent and sexual exploitation involving video. He also faces two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The case remains under investigation, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

Boebert is due to appear in Garfield County District Court on August 19.

When Was Tyler Boebert Arrested?

Boebert was arrested on Sunday after the sheriff's office completed its investigation and prosecutors conducted a felony review.

He was taken to the Garfield County Jail and released on the same day after posting a $10,000 (£7,400) bond, according to CBS Colorado.

The arrest comes as Boebert is already dealing with other legal matters.

The 21-year-old previously faced charges following a series of vehicle break-ins and property thefts in Colorado.

Tyler Boebert's Previous Legal Troubles

In February 2024, Boebert was arrested in connection with an investigation into property theft and vehicle trespassing.

He later pleaded guilty to attempted identity theft. Under the sentence reported by CBS Colorado, he received 80 hours of community service, a $1,200 (£890) probation fee and a two-year deferred sentence.

The case was reopened in September 2025, and his attorney filed for revocation of probation. A hearing related to that case is scheduled for November 16, according to CBS Colorado.

His latest arrest therefore adds another legal case to an already complicated situation.

The new charges are separate from the earlier property and identity-theft case.

Lauren Boebert's Comments on Son's Arrest

Lauren Boebert has not yet commented publicly on her son's latest arrest, according to CBS Colorado.

The Colorado Republican has previously spoken publicly about her son's legal problems.

After his 2024 arrest, Boebert said she loved her son and described the public attention surrounding his problems as difficult for a young person.

She also said at the time that she wanted him to take responsibility for his actions and get his life back on track.

Her latest statement will likely face additional attention because Tyler Boebert's new charges are significantly more serious than the earlier allegations.

Tyler Boebert's Next Court Date

The criminal investigation remains ongoing.

Boebert has been released on bond and is expected to appear in court on 19 August.

At this stage, the charges are allegations and do not amount to a conviction. Prosecutors will have to prove the allegations in court before Boebert can be found guilty.

The sheriff's office has not indicated that the investigation is complete, meaning additional developments could follow.

For now, the case places Tyler Boebert at the centre of another criminal investigation while his previous legal matters remain unresolved.

The latest arrest is also likely to draw wider attention because of his connection to Lauren Boebert, who remains a prominent Republican figure in Colorado and in national US politics.