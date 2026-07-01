A former Alaska mayor who was honoured as 'Parent of the Year' is now facing 47 criminal charges involving teenage girls, a dramatic reversal in the public life of a local leader whose case has drawn widespread attention across Alaska.

In 2019, Ulric Jeffery Ulroan and his wife were recognised by the Alaska Federation of Natives as 'Parents of the Year', an award honouring families for their commitment to raising children and supporting their communities. Six years later, the former Alaska mayor is accused of sexual abuse, sexual assault, indecent exposure and providing alcohol to a minor.

A Bethel Grand Jury returned a 47-count indictment against the 48-year-old, alleging offences involving at least six victims. According to investigators, the alleged crimes took place between 2009 and 2010, with additional offences alleged to have occurred between 2015 and 2017 in Chevak, Mountain Village and Anchorage.

Ex-Alaskan mayor once named 'parent of year' charged with dozens of child sex crimes https://t.co/ucIP1pPlnN pic.twitter.com/20Pi5wf562 — New York Post (@nypost) June 30, 2026

How The Investigation Began

The investigation began with a single report.

According to the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, investigators received a tip in January alleging that a girl from Chevak had been abused by Ulroan between 2009 and 2010. As detectives pursued the allegation, additional women reportedly came forward and alleged that they had also been sexually assaulted or abused.

Lead investigator Brian Wassmann said the investigation eventually expanded well beyond the initial complaint.

'The investigation has shown thus far that the abuse, at least in the cases that we investigated that led to the Grand Jury charges, or the indictment, occurred between 2009 and 2010 and other crimes occurred from 2015 to 2017 in various communities,' Wassmann said.

According to Alaska State Troopers, the investigation remains open, and authorities believe there could be additional victims, including people who may now be living in Nome.

Former ‘Parent of the Year’ facing over 45 charges for sexually assaulting teen girls, authorities say https://t.co/tIkNBsmmkp — Live5News (@Live5News) June 27, 2026

A Timeline Of Public Trust And Allegations

The timeline has become a notable aspect of the case because it places Ulroan's public roles alongside the allegations contained in the indictment.

Ulroan became a certified foster parent in 2005. Around 2007, he served as Chevak's mayor. Investigators allege the earliest offences occurred between 2009 and 2010, followed by additional alleged crimes between 2015 and 2017.

In 2019, he and his wife were named 'Parents of the Year' by the Alaska Federation of Natives. Two years later, he served as Chevak's vice mayor. His certification as a foster parent remained active until 2023 before ending that year.

An Alaska man is facing dozens of charges in the abuse and sexual assault of teenage girls dating back to 2009. https://t.co/YBJ7oJLIXB pic.twitter.com/Dpbj5MrrqV — KEYC News Now (@KEYCNewsNow) June 27, 2026

Positions Of Trust

Beyond serving as Chevak's former mayor, Ulroan also served on the city council, served as the city's vice mayor, and coached girls' basketball at Chevak School.

According to Alaska State Troopers, several charges allege that Ulroan occupied a position of authority over some of the alleged victims. State troopers have not publicly provided additional details about those relationships.

The reference to positions of authority, combined with Ulroan's public roles, forms an important part of the background to the allegations outlined in the indictment.

Why The 'Parent Of The Year' Honour Has Drawn Attention

The 2019 recognition has received significant attention because of the contrast with the allegations now before the court.

The award recognised Ulroan and his wife for their parenting and contributions to their community. Investigators have not alleged that the award itself was connected to any criminal conduct. Instead, the public interest centres on the contrast between that recognition and the charges later returned by the grand jury.

Ulroan was also a certified foster parent from 2005 until 2023, a period that overlaps with the years during which some of the alleged offences are said to have occurred.

Charges And Bail Conditions

Following the indictment, Ulroan was booked into the Anvil Mountain Correctional Center. His bail was set at $250,000. If released, he is prohibited from contacting the alleged victims or anyone under 18.

What Happens Next

The case has attracted significant public attention because it involves allegations against a former elected official, foster parent, and youth coach who held multiple positions of trust within his community.

According to Alaska State Troopers, investigators continue to examine whether additional victims or witnesses may come forward as the case proceeds through the courts.

Like all criminal defendants, Ulric Jeffery Ulroan is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. For now, the 47-count indictment marks the beginning, not the end, of a case that has already upended the reputation of a former mayor, foster parent and 'Parent of the Year'. As the judicial process unfolds, prosecutors will be required to prove the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.