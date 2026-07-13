A court investigation into one of Australia's most disturbing child protection cases uncovered a multigenerational incest network in which family patriarch Tim Colt fathered children with both one of his daughters and one of his granddaughters, according to court findings and later criminal proceedings.

The revelations emerged after authorities dismantled an isolated family camp in rural New South Wales, where dozens of relatives had lived largely cut off from the outside world. What initially appeared to be a case of severe neglect ultimately exposed decades of sexual abuse, incest and deception spanning four generations.

The Colt family, a court-appointed pseudonym used to protect the identities of those involved, first came to the attention of child protection authorities in 2010. Over the following years, social workers, police and the courts pieced together a family structure defined by repeated abuse, extensive DNA evidence and criminal prosecutions.

Investigators Uncovered Four Generations of Abuse

Court records show the family's Australian history began after Tim and June Colt married in New Zealand in 1966 before later relocating to Australia, where they had seven children, including their youngest daughter, Martha.

As investigators reconstructed the family's relationships, they uncovered multiple generations of incest. Court proceedings found that Tim Colt had fathered children with both one of his daughters and one of his granddaughters.

The investigation also established other close biological relationships within the family. Petra, for example, was both Roderick's half-sister and niece after being born to his sister Betty and their father, Tim.

DNA testing conducted during the investigation found that all but one of Rhonda's children had been fathered by biological relatives, reinforcing the extent to which incest had become embedded across generations.

Children Were Found Living in Extreme Neglect

When child protection workers entered the family's makeshift camp in 2010, they encountered conditions reflecting years of isolation from mainstream society. According to court material, the settlement lacked running water, toilets and basic sanitation. Many of the children had never learned routine hygiene practices, while food preparation areas were described as unsanitary.

Authorities also documented developmental and physical concerns among several children. Court records noted visible abnormalities, including misaligned eyes and low-set ears, while some appeared significantly older than their actual ages.

@theartofbeingdave Replying to @fluffythesharkk The Colt family incest case concerns an Australian family discovered in 2012 to have been engaging in four generations of incest beginning with a couple known as Tim and June Colt, who emigrated from New Zealand in the 1970s. ♬ original sound - David Hollis

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The investigation quickly expanded beyond neglect as officials interviewed the children and examined the family's biological relationships.

Children's Evidence Triggered Criminal Charges

Court findings later documented widespread sexual abuse involving multiple generations of the family.

Authorities concluded that children had been abused by fathers, siblings, cousins, uncles and a grandfather. Foster carers who later looked after some of the children also reported behaviour consistent with prolonged sexual abuse.

Three girls aged seven, eight and nine told investigators that their uncle, Charlie Colt, was also their father. The oldest child additionally alleged that Charlie had sexual contact with her. Those allegations, together with DNA evidence gathered over several years, ultimately led police to launch a large-scale criminal investigation involving numerous adult family members.

Years of Court Proceedings Produced Mixed Outcomes

Police arrested eight adult members of the Colt family in 2018 after a lengthy investigation that initially resulted in 80 charges, including incest, child sexual abuse, indecency involving children and perjury. The prosecutions produced mixed outcomes.

Charlie Colt was acquitted of two charges, while the remaining allegations against him were later withdrawn. His brother, Roderick, was convicted of raping his niece and half-sister, Petra.

Several women in the family also faced charges after investigators concluded they had knowingly provided false information about the paternity of their children despite DNA evidence presented during the proceedings.

Betty received a 14-month prison sentence. Rhonda and Raylene were each given intensive correction orders, while Martha pleaded guilty to five counts of perjury and one count of making a false statement under oath.

Even as the prosecutions progressed, some family members continued denying that their children had been conceived through incest despite the scientific evidence presented in court.

Case Exposed One of Australia's Most Significant Child Protection Failures

The case entered the public domain after the New South Wales Children's Court took the unusual step of releasing its judgment, allowing details of the long-running investigation to become public. The ruling confirmed that children removed from the property would remain under state supervision until they reached adulthood, while appeals and related legal proceedings continued for several family members.

The investigation became one of Australia's most extraordinary child protection cases, exposing how years of isolation, abuse and deception enabled a multigenerational incest network to remain hidden until authorities intervened. It continues to be cited as a stark example of the challenges authorities face in identifying and dismantling severe abuse within isolated family groups.