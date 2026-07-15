A row over a teenager's political sweatpants on a New Jersey boardwalk has escalated into a criminal prosecution and a live deportation case. Kaitlyn E Tracey, a 33-year-old Canadian citizen, is being held at a federal immigration facility after police accused her of striking a teenage girl who was wearing clothing bearing the words 'Trump' and 'ICE'.

Court papers, police statements and her husband's own social media posts have combined to build an unusually detailed public record of the case. The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Point Pleasant Beach police and US Customs and Border Protection all played a role in identifying and detaining her.

The Boardwalk Confrontation

Police say the confrontation unfolded on the evening of 3 July 2026, when Tracey encountered a teenage girl and three friends on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk, two of whom were wearing patriotic-coloured sweatpants bearing the words 'Trump' and 'ICE'. Tracey began repeatedly yelling at the group over the clothing, then recorded them on her phone before striking the teenager across her face and body, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She walked off, and officers who tried to stop her were unable to do so.

Police said the alleged assault was captured on surveillance video, and the teenage victim was not injured.

Kaitlyn Tracey, a Canadian citizen, was arrested after she allegedly ASSAULTED a teen girl who was wearing Trump-themed clothing.



Tracy was arrested and is now in ICE custody.



CONSERVATIVES ARE UNDER ATTACK pic.twitter.com/wreHVxBsoL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2026

From Arrest to ICE Custody

Point Pleasant Beach police identified Tracey, of Allenhurst, New Jersey, as the suspect on 6 July 2026, using surveillance footage, social media posts and the passport information she had provided to border officers when she entered the US from Canada in 2024, with help from Toronto Police and Customs and Border Protection's intelligence team. Detective Korey McCormack charged her with simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, harassment and obstruction.

She was taken into custody without incident in the early hours of 13 July 2026 and transported to the Ocean County Jail to await a detention hearing under New Jersey's Bail Reform Act. Her defence attorney, Francis R Hodgson, told the Asbury Park Press that after a court hearing, Tracey was ordered released but because immigration authorities had lodged a detainer against her, she was instead handed to ICE custody. She is now held at the Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark, with an early disposition conference scheduled for 4 August before Judge Guy P. Ryan; her lawyer is filing papers for her to appear virtually.

A Marriage, a Fundraiser, and a Backlash

Tracey's husband, Matthew Geroni, an American citizen who says he married her 'a little over three years ago', has become the public face of her defence, appealing to his roughly 140,000 TikTok followers to help secure her release, 'even if that means back to Canada'. He told the Asbury Park Press his wife was not the aggressor and that the situation had been 'insanely blown out of proportion', adding he had received violent threats since the incident. 'Kate has never been in trouble... She's a good person, and she doesn't deserve to be in a place like that. And I know that she's very scared,' he said.

Friends set up a GoFundMe campaign, with organiser Travis Williams writing that donations would go 'directly toward her legal defence and related immigration costs'. Geroni said he had to take it down after a Facebook group of MAGA supporters mass-reported it. Geroni, who posts content mocking Republicans and calls himself the 'Clown of Asbury Park', said he doesn't care 'what your opinions are of me or the situation'.

American husband is begging for help for his Canadian wife, who was arrested and detained by ICE after assaulting a teenager in New Jersey for wearing patriotic Trump and ICE apparel.



Kaitlyn Tracey allegedly recorded herself confronting a group of four girls on the NJ’s beach… pic.twitter.com/Tq0J7JBIQX — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 15, 2026

What Happens Next

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Tracey now faces two parallel proceedings: a New Jersey criminal case over the alleged assault, and a federal immigration process that could end in her removal from the country. Messages left with ICE officials and with Hodgson seeking comment were not returned.

Her next court date, on 4 August, will determine how the criminal charges proceed while she remains in immigration detention. Her husband has said he wants her kept at Delaney Hall rather than transferred out of state, fearing it would complicate visits and legal access as her case moves through both systems simultaneously.