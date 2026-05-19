US President Donald Trump is once again under scrutiny over his appearance and health after joking that he looked 'fat' standing next to Chinese President Xi Jinping during his recent trip to Beijing. The offhand comment, delivered at a domestic photo opportunity, has sharpened questions about his weight, stamina and growing sensitivity over how he looks in public.

Trump Jokes About Being 'Fat' After China Visit

The 79-year-old president made the comments Tuesday while speaking outside the White House about plans for a new ballroom construction project. During the event, Trump grabbed a large placard displaying architectural renderings of the proposed ballroom and held it in front of his torso as reporters watched.

'I look so thin,' Trump joked while using the sign to cover his waist. 'You don't have to look at my waist. You can look at this. You saw enough of my waist along with President Xi in China.'

JUST IN: President Trump jokes about how thin he looks hiding his waist behind a picture of the planned White House ballroom.



“I look so thin. They'll say, ‘Oh, he’s gotten so thin’ because I'm holding this. You don't have to look at my waist. You can look at this. You saw… pic.twitter.com/HdveLTzst0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 19, 2026

The unusual remark immediately drew widespread attention online, reigniting debate about Trump's health, weight and growing sensitivity surrounding his public image.

Trump's comments came just days after he returned from a high-profile diplomatic visit to China, where he repeatedly praised Xi's appearance and physical stature during interviews and public remarks.

Trump goes on extended monologue praising Xi Jinping’s body:



"If you went to Hollywood and you looked for a leader of China to play a role in a movie, he's central casting. You couldn't find a guy like him. Even his physical features. He's very tall, especially for this country.… pic.twitter.com/8R3RlWevpF — FactPost (@factpostnews) May 15, 2026

'If you went to Hollywood and looked for a leader of China to play a role in a movie, he's Central Casting,' Trump said of Xi following the summit. He also remarked that Xi appeared 'very tall,' adding controversial comments about Chinese people generally being 'a little bit shorter.'

Trump's Serious Health Concerns Are Connected to Weight

Trump's own health and weight have increasingly become subjects of public discussion during his second term. According to the White House physician's report released after Trump's April 2025 physical examination, the president weighed 224 pounds at a listed height of 6-foot-3, giving him a Body Mass Index of 28.0, which falls into the medically overweight category.

While that represented an improvement from his first term, when he was classified as clinically obese at 244 pounds, critics and medical observers have continued questioning Trump's physical condition in recent months.

Read more What's Behind Trump's Neck Rash? Bruised Hands and Swollen Ankles Spark Mounting Health Alarm As Shingles Fears Grow What's Behind Trump's Neck Rash? Bruised Hands and Swollen Ankles Spark Mounting Health Alarm As Shingles Fears Grow

Several outlets have repeatedly documented visible bruising on Trump's hands, swollen ankles and occasional difficulty navigating stairs or walking long distances. The White House has previously attributed the bruising to frequent handshakes.

The president has also faced mounting scrutiny over several public incidents where he appeared to briefly nod off during meetings and official events. Last month, reports from inside the Supreme Court noted Trump repeatedly closing his eyes during oral arguments involving his administration's effort to limit birthright citizenship.

Trump's Ongoing Struggle with His Weight

Trump's sensitivity about his appearance is nothing new. Earlier this year, the president interrupted a speech to House Republicans to ask photographers to 'make me look thin for once' because they were making him appear 'a bit heavy.'

He has also repeatedly discussed weight-loss medications in recent months, often referring to Ozempic-style drugs as 'fat shots.' During a White House event earlier this month, Trump joked about an unnamed 'fat slob' billionaire friend who inspired him to push for lower prices on GLP-1 medications. The president has even admitted that he 'probably should' take weight-loss drugs himself, according to previous interviews.

At the same time, Trump continues to maintain that he remains in strong physical condition. The White House has consistently dismissed speculation about the president's health and insists he is capable of maintaining his demanding schedule.

Still, concerns surrounding Trump's age and stamina have intensified as he approaches his 80th birthday next month. Reports earlier this year claimed the president had begun requesting fewer meetings and lighter schedules as aides quietly adapted to his energy levels.