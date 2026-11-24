Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and four members of her concert team each received 74 lashes in Qom, Iran, on Monday, 23 November 2026, their lawyer, Mostafa Nili, said.

The corporal punishment followed their convictions for an 11 December 2024 YouTube performance at the historic Deir Gachin Caravanserai in Qom province, where Ahmadi sang without a hijab, wearing a black dress with her hair and shoulders uncovered.

Recorded without a live audience, the video garnered more than three million views online and drew global attention to the legal restrictions governing female solo performers in the Islamic Republic.

Parastoo Ahmadi and Concert Team Flogged After Failed Appeal

Speaking to the Iranian outlet Emtedad, Nili confirmed that the flogging sentences against five members of the concert team had been carried out after an unsuccessful appeal.

The other four were identified as musicians Soheil Faghih-Nasiri, Amin Taheri and Amirali Pirnia, and as concert organiser Mohsen Lashkari. According to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, the punishment was carried out at the sentence enforcement unit of the Qom prosecutor's office.

The prosecution initially involved nine defendants. The Center for Human Rights in Iran reported that a criminal court in Qom sentenced Ahmadi and eight members of her concert team in June 2026.

Their convictions concerned the online publication of material that Iranian authorities deemed indecent and offensive to public morals. An appeals court upheld the sentences in September.

According to human rights monitors, the court also imposed two-year bans on artistic and musical activities and on foreign travel. The status of the four remaining defendants was unclear.

In October, Amnesty International urged Iranian authorities to abandon plans to carry out flogging sentences on all nine defendants.

The Hana Human Rights Organization condemned the reported punishment on Monday, calling corporal punishment a violation of human dignity and freedom of expression.

The organisation called for the cancellation of the remaining flogging sentences, compensation for those punished, and accountability for the officials responsible.

IBTimes UK could not independently verify the enforcement of the sentences. No immediate official response to Nili's account was reported in the reviewed reports.

Parastoo Ahmadi's Hijab-Free Concert Highlights Restrictions on Iranian Women

Following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran imposed restrictions on women performing as solo singers before mixed-gender audiences. Women also face compulsory dress codes.

Ahmadi addressed those restrictions in the description accompanying her original YouTube performance, which she presented as an imaginary concert. 'I am Parastoo, a girl who wants to sing for the people I love,' she wrote.

The performance quickly drew the attention of Iranian authorities. Amnesty International documented Ahmadi's detention on 14 December 2024, just three days after the recording was posted online.

According to Hengaw, Ahmadi had previously performed protest music associated with Iran's Woman, Life, Freedom movement.

Her case is not an isolated instance of corporal punishment involving artistic expression. Amnesty International documented that Iranian singer Mehdi Yarrahi received 74 lashes in March 2025 for a song challenging compulsory veiling.

Ahmadi's concert had no live audience, yet its online broadcast allowed millions to watch a performance that challenged restrictions on female singers.

Nearly two years later, the reported flogging has renewed scrutiny of those restrictions. For Ahmadi and her colleagues, the consequences of the court's ruling extend beyond corporal punishment to their ability to pursue artistic work and to travel abroad.