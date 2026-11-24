A suspected gas explosion at a restaurant on Hanoi's Nguyen Van Tuyet Street has killed six people and injured 10 others, raising concerns about safety in the Vietnamese capital's food establishments. The blast, which occurred at around 8 a.m. on 24 November, partially collapsed the building housing the eatery and damaged nearby homes and apartment buildings.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, with Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc ordering an urgent review of the explosion and stronger fire prevention measures. The incident has also drawn attention to the risks facing densely populated neighbourhoods where restaurants and residential buildings stand close together.

Hanoi Gas Explosion Damages Nearby Homes and Apartment Buildings

The explosion occurred at around 8 a.m. local time at an eatery on Nguyen Van Tuyet Street in Dong Da Ward, Hanoi. The blast partially collapsed the single-storey building, scattering debris across the street and damaging neighbouring properties.

Windows were shattered, walls cracked and metal shutters torn from their frames. Parts of nearby roofs and awnings also collapsed following the explosion.

Around 10 houses within 15 metres of the restaurant were reportedly affected. The blast was powerful enough to shake nearby residential buildings, prompting authorities to evacuate residents from structures considered potentially unsafe.

An explosion at a hotpot restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Tuesday, suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, killed three people, injured more than a dozen others and damaged nearby homes, the Associated Press reports. pic.twitter.com/GcngPB10o4 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 24, 2026

According to preliminary findings from Hanoi police, the explosion was suspected to have been caused by gas. However, investigators are still working to establish the exact circumstances behind the incident.

Six Dead and 10 Injured as Rescue Teams Search Rubble

The Hanoi Department of Health confirmed that six people had died and 10 others were receiving emergency treatment following the explosion, according to figures recorded by 1 p.m. on 24 November.

The injured victims were taken to three hospitals: Saint Paul General Hospital, Dong Da General Hospital and Hanoi Medical University Hospital. Four patients were admitted to Saint Paul, two to Dong Da and another four to Hanoi Medical University.

Rescue teams were deployed shortly after authorities received reports of the explosion. Firefighters and emergency personnel used specialised detection equipment, sniffer dogs and hydraulic machinery to search through the collapsed structure for victims.

The first victim was reportedly brought out of the rubble at around 8:25 a.m. Rescue and recovery operations continued as authorities assessed the surrounding buildings and worked to ensure residents' safety.

Government Orders Urgent Investigation Into Hanoi Explosion

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc signed Official Dispatch No. 75 on 24 November on behalf of the Prime Minister, directing relevant ministries and Hanoi authorities to investigate the explosion and establish whether any organisations or individuals were responsible for violations.

The directive also called for continued rescue operations, safety assessments of neighbouring buildings and support for the victims' families.

Separately, Hanoi authorities instructed relevant agencies to arrange temporary accommodation for residents displaced by the incident and provide support to affected families.

The government also called for stronger enforcement of fire prevention and firefighting regulations, including inspections and safety guidance for businesses.

The directive highlighted concerns about increased demand for entertainment and food and beverage services ahead of the 2027 Lunar New Year, which could create additional challenges for public safety.

Is Hanoi's Old Quarter Affected by the Explosion?

Despite the incident occurring at a designated food street, the explosion did not take place in Hanoi's Old Quarter, a popular destination for international visitors.

Nguyen Van Tuyet Street is located in Dong Da Ward, southwest of the Old Quarter and the Hoan Kiem Lake area, where many of the capital's best-known tourist attractions are concentrated.

The street was officially opened as Hanoi's third culinary street in January 2025, providing a designated area for food businesses and weekend dining activities. Its location means the explosion occurred outside the city's main historic tourist district.

Authorities have yet to confirm the definitive cause of the explosion or whether any safety regulations were breached. The investigation remains ongoing.