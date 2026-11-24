A Facebook commentator has challenged New York lawmaker Jordan J.G. Wright's denial after a video from Mayor Zohran Mamdani's press conference prompted baseless claims that the assemblyman was a reptilian.

'We don't believe you when you say that you're not a reptilian anymore', the commentator said in a Facebook Reel, reacting to Wright's insistence that he is human. The speculation followed footage of Wright blinking and moving his eyes upwards at City Hall on 20 November.

Online users compared his eye movement to a lizard's blinking and invoked the 'lizard people' conspiracy theory. The claims are unsupported.

Facebook Commentator Reacts to Wright's Denial

The commentator called the situation 'truly crazy', adding: 'Like that's a real thing.' The Reel's context and the speaker's identity require verification.

Wright addressed the speculation in comments to the New York Post, saying he could not explain it.

'I have no idea what was going on in that video. I'm really not sure', he said.

He rejected the allegations and cited his legislative work.

'Obviously I'm a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation like the $4 million (£3.07 million) for the WE ACT environmental justice center in Harlem. I can't speak to any reptiles or aliens', Wright said.

Jordan Wright's Father Defends His Son

Wright's father, former New York Assemblyman Keith L.T. Wright, also dismissed the claims in comments reported by the New York Post on 23 November.

He joked: 'The "Men in Black," Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, came down years ago and they dropped off a baby and they told me to take care of this baby for the rest of his life'. He said he witnessed his son's birth.

Assemblywoman Chantel Jackson and local activist June Moses also defended Wright, the newspaper said. Moses said: 'I know that Jordan Wright is a human being. I know he is a person'. She questioned the mental health of those spreading the allegations.

What Happened in the Mamdani Video?

Wright appeared behind Mamdani during the mayor's 20 November press conference about plans to close Rikers Island by 2032. The announcement concerned the city's long-running jail closure plan.

He smiled, blinked and moved his eyes upwards. A zoomed-in version made his eyes appear unusually white, fuelling speculation.

A fact-check published on 23 November said the original livestream showed an ordinary eye movement. It suggested the white-eye appearance in the circulated clip was likely caused by extreme zooming and repeated video compression. It showed no evidence of anything supernatural.

Who Is Jordan J.G. Wright?

Wright represents New York's 70th Assembly District, covering Central Harlem. He took office in January 2025. His priorities include housing, healthcare, education and public safety.

He graduated from Syracuse University in 2017 with a psychology degree, worked as an educator and served as chief of staff to New York City Council member Yusef Salaam. Wright cited $4 million for the WE ACT Environmental Justice Center in Harlem in rejecting the claims.

The Hill also reported on Wright's response to the 'lizard people' theory on 23 November. Family and political reactions have kept the footage in the spotlight.