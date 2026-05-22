Footage from a vape factory in Shenzhen has drawn attention to the gruelling work involved in quality testing disposable e-cigarettes, as health experts warn of rising dangers associated with vaping.

The clip shows workers inhaling from multiple devices in quick succession to verify they function correctly and deliver consistent flavour. Such practices have become standard in the region's manufacturing hubs. Workers claim that they test 8,000 to 10,000 units per day.

Inside the World's Vape Capital

Shenzhen's Baoan district produces about 80 per cent of the global supply of vapes. The industry has grown into a major economic force, with the worldwide e-cigarette and vape market estimated at £35.9 billion ($48.2 billion) for 2026 according to recent analyses. Factories operate at high capacity to meet demand from markets across Europe, North America and beyond.

Workers perform a variety of checks, including pressure tests and suction simulations, but the most striking method remains the manual puff test. This ensures each unit meets quality standards before packaging and shipment.

The Human Cost of Quality Control

One worker featured in the documentary explained the demands of the role. He said he typically tests between 8,000 and 10,000 vapes each day. The task involves holding several devices at once and taking a puff from each to assess performance. Unilad article reported the worker tests 'around 8,000 to 10,000 vapes daily and I even vape outside of work,' he said.

Social media has played a big part in bringing the story to wider attention. An Instagram reel detailed how employees at Shenzhen facilities test between 8,000 and 10,000 vaping devices daily by manually inhaling from each one, prompting discussions on labour practices. 'This hands-on quality control method involves workers rapidly puffing on dozens of devices in sequence to verify functionality, vapor output, and flavour consistency,' one post noted.

Similar videos on TikTok have gone viral, showing the repetitive nature of the job and sparking questions about long-term health effects for those involved.

Health professionals have long expressed concern over such exposure. Inhaling aerosol from numerous vapes could lead to cumulative nicotine intake and contact with potentially harmful chemicals.

Vaping Dangers Under Increasing Focus

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As the industry expands, so do reports of vaping-related health issues. Research published in 2025 and 2026 has linked exclusive e-cigarette use to higher risks of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and high blood pressure in certain age groups. Nicotine addiction remains a primary worry, particularly for young people whose brain development can be affected.

Public awareness appears to be shifting, with more adults viewing vapes as potentially more harmful than conventional cigarettes. Outbreaks of lung injury in previous years have added to the caution. Regulators in various countries are responding with tighter rules on sales and marketing of disposable vapes, which are popular for their convenience but contribute heavily to waste and underage use.

The Shenzhen footage arrives at a time when the global conversation around vaping is intensifying. While proponents argue e-cigarettes offer a less harmful alternative to smoking, the realities of mass production highlight ongoing challenges in ensuring safety for both workers and consumers. With market growth showing no signs of slowing as of May 2026, the balance between innovation, regulation and health protection will likely remain under the spotlight.