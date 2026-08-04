Andy Burnham has become Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade, raising hopes he can end the revolving door at No 10. After years of premiers arriving with fanfare only to leave amid political turmoil, his regional, 'he gets it' style marks a departure from many recent predecessors.

Burnham took office after a run of short-lived leaders, from Theresa May to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, capped by Keir Starmer's cautious tenure. His allies argue he brings something more durable, citing his years as Greater Manchester mayor and his long apprenticeship inside Labour politics as evidence of experience beyond Westminster's usual churn.

The 'He Gets It' Effect

In focus groups conducted by an independent research firm earlier this month in Wallsend, Norwich and Lowestoft, recently disgruntled 2024 Labour voters, along with some opponents, described an Andy Burnham who feels unusually normal for a resident of No 10. Several highlighted what they saw as a down-to-earth manner despite his elite CV.

'He appears a normal person. I know he's been to Cambridge and stuff like that, but you can be a normal person even if you're well educated,' one participant said. Another added: 'There's a warmth about him that we haven't had for a while. Maybe it's the up north thing.'

His decision to call for FIFA president Gianni Infantino to resign – a gesture with no formal power – aligned with what fans were already saying in pubs and living rooms. One woman in the groups said approvingly: 'He's not your run-of-the-mill posh boy. It's nice to have someone called Andy.' Others were less persuaded, with one saying he looked 'like some little cartoon character.'

His informality, including T-shirts, trainers and social media jokes, divided opinion. 'Day to day I don't think it matters much,' one participant said, while another invoked Ukraine's president: 'Zelensky doesn't wear a suit, does he?' Others disagreed, with one asking: 'If I was teaching your children in my Levi's and trainers and a t-shirt, would you think that was befitting?'

Substance, Scepticism and the Manchester Question

Behind the debate over presentation, focus groups repeatedly asked whether his appeal rests on substance or simply vibes. Participants listed early policy signals they had heard, including removing VAT on electricity bills, scrapping digital ID, ending rough sleeping, building council houses, capping bus fares and reforming social care.

Two weeks ago today, I admitted that politics has not been working for you and that we all need to raise our game.



I meant it.



So here's just some of what we've announced in the first fortnight:



✅ New national drive to end rough sleeping

✅ Tax cut on energy bills

✅ £2 cap… pic.twitter.com/lPqupqGhPn — Andy Burnham (@andyburnham) August 3, 2026

Many welcomed the ideas but questioned the cost. One woman in Lowestoft noted a proposed tax threshold change had been costed at £4 billion, asking: 'Where are they going to find that?' Another pointed out the VAT move on electricity would save the average household only around £45 a year.

Migration drew particular scepticism, with one man saying: 'I don't think any of them know what to do about it.' Burnham's regional identity, including the creation of a 'Number 10 North', drew mixed reactions.

Some welcomed the principle, while others in Norwich called it an unfair 'gimmick' aimed at rebuilding Labour's northern base. Several participants also questioned the manner of his rise from Manchester mayor, not an MP, to prime minister without a leadership contest, with one asking whether he had 'the strength to stand up to the rest of the party.'

Others said they were simply relieved to avoid a drawn-out contest. Despite the reservations, participants across the groups said Burnham appeared to have a clearer sense of direction than his predecessor, with one commenting: 'He seems to be more focused on what he's doing... whereas Starmer was a bit more wishy-washy.'

After a decade of short-lived premierships, that perception of purpose – combined with an ability to make voters feel heard – will determine whether Burnham outlasts those who came before him.