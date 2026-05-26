United Airlines Houston Flight Cancellations: FAA Forces Urgent Houston Ground Stop, Triggering Worldwide Flight Delay Shockwave
Severe weather triggers widespread delays and cancellations for United Airlines at major hubs.
United Airlines passengers in Houston were offered flexible rebooking after the FAA imposed a ground stop at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on 23 May, with storms and flood risks in the Houston area sending delays through one of the carrier's biggest hubs and into the wider US network. The disruption left United with the highest number of cancellations among US airlines that day and briefly made Houston the world's most delayed departure airport.
The trouble did not begin and end in Houston. The FAA ground stop at Bush Airport remained in place until 5:45 p.m. on 23 May because of heavy rain and flooding concerns, and although conditions at IAH eased the following day, United was then hit by further disruption at another core hub, Chicago O'Hare, where delays again spread across the system.
United Airlines Disruption Spread Fast
The immediate blow landed in Houston, where the FlightAware figures showing that more than 61 per cent of departing flights at IAH were delayed on Saturday, across 388 total departures. With United so heavily exposed at Bush Intercontinental, that was always going to hurt.
The airline recorded 834 delays worldwide on 23 May, second only to American Airlines, while its 27 cancellations were the highest total among US carriers that day.
Houston is not some peripheral outpost for United. When IAH jams up, the effects do not stay politely in Texas. There were 6,348 delays within, into or out of the United States on Saturday, a reminder that severe weather at one major hub can ricochet far beyond the departure boards in a single terminal.
United responded by reaching out to affected passengers and offering more flexible rebooking. The airline's travel alerts page carried a 'Houston Thunderstorms' notice for customers travelling through IAH, with eligibility applying to tickets bought on or before 21 May 2026.
Trouble Gave Way to Chicago
By Sunday, the pressure point had shifted. Disruption at IAH had eased, but United was not clear of the storm altogether as delays mounted at Chicago O'Hare, another airport that can make or break a weekend schedule.
Across the US system, there were 6,695 delays within, into or out of the country on Sunday. O'Hare accounted for a large share of that, with 768 delayed departures, reportedly more than half the airport's total volume, and 680 delayed arrivals, both the highest totals worldwide for the day. Once again, United was caught in the middle because O'Hare is one of its main operational engines.
Even so, the cancellation picture was not identical across airlines. United cancelled 16 flights on Sunday, while American cancelled 233 as problems continued at Dallas Fort Worth. For travellers, that distinction may have offered only limited comfort. A flight delayed for hours is still a missed connection in all but name.
Fallout Drew Passenger Frustration
Some of that frustration spilled online, especially from passengers discussing O'Hare connections. One Reddit user described ORD as 'the worst layover airport for connecting flights' and complained that connections were repeatedly delayed or cancelled because of airport traffic and congestion.
Another passenger mocked the airport's gate layout and the difficulty of navigating the concourses, down to the struggle of finding food late in the evening. Those comments are anecdotal rather than official evidence, but they do capture the weary mood that follows when disruption turns from a weather event into a travel ordeal.
The FAA and major airlines, including United Airlines, had already agreed to reduce flight volumes this summer in an effort to improve on-time performance. However, recent disruptions have highlighted the continued vulnerability of the aviation system during peak travel periods.
Despite planned capacity reductions, severe weather at key hubs such as George Bush Intercontinental Airport has continued to trigger widespread delays and schedule disruptions across the network.
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