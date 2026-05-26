United Airlines passengers in Houston were offered flexible rebooking after the FAA imposed a ground stop at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on 23 May, with storms and flood risks in the Houston area sending delays through one of the carrier's biggest hubs and into the wider US network. The disruption left United with the highest number of cancellations among US airlines that day and briefly made Houston the world's most delayed departure airport.

United Airlines Reaches Out To Passengers Over Cancellations After The FAA Issues A Ground Stop At Its Major Hub https://t.co/au34AQ0tD3 — WanderinWoodsman🗺🌐🇺🇸🥋in support of 🇦🇫🇺🇦 (@WanderNWoodsman) May 26, 2026

The trouble did not begin and end in Houston. The FAA ground stop at Bush Airport remained in place until 5:45 p.m. on 23 May because of heavy rain and flooding concerns, and although conditions at IAH eased the following day, United was then hit by further disruption at another core hub, Chicago O'Hare, where delays again spread across the system.

United Airlines Disruption Spread Fast

The immediate blow landed in Houston, where the FlightAware figures showing that more than 61 per cent of departing flights at IAH were delayed on Saturday, across 388 total departures. With United so heavily exposed at Bush Intercontinental, that was always going to hurt.

The airline recorded 834 delays worldwide on 23 May, second only to American Airlines, while its 27 cancellations were the highest total among US carriers that day.

NEW: Memorial Day air travel is not going great. One in four American Airlines flights are delayed tonight, according to FlightAware. Thunderstorms are hammering DFW (American’s biggest hub) which now leads the world in both delays and cancelations. pic.twitter.com/6dV1BySFsr — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) May 26, 2026

Houston is not some peripheral outpost for United. When IAH jams up, the effects do not stay politely in Texas. There were 6,348 delays within, into or out of the United States on Saturday, a reminder that severe weather at one major hub can ricochet far beyond the departure boards in a single terminal.

United responded by reaching out to affected passengers and offering more flexible rebooking. The airline's travel alerts page carried a 'Houston Thunderstorms' notice for customers travelling through IAH, with eligibility applying to tickets bought on or before 21 May 2026.

Thousands Of Travellers Abandoned In The US Today As Florida, Houston, Chicago, New York, Denver, Newark, San Diego, And More Delay 4,395 And Cancel 127 Flights, Disrupting United, American, JetBlue, Endeavor, Envoy, And Others -

Travel And Tour Worldhttps://t.co/xOdG4NNECR — GP Q (@argosaki) May 24, 2026

Read more Airlines Cut 2 Million Seats Worldwide in May Alone — Is This the End of Ultra-Cheap Flights? Airlines Cut 2 Million Seats Worldwide in May Alone — Is This the End of Ultra-Cheap Flights?

Trouble Gave Way to Chicago

By Sunday, the pressure point had shifted. Disruption at IAH had eased, but United was not clear of the storm altogether as delays mounted at Chicago O'Hare, another airport that can make or break a weekend schedule.

Across the US system, there were 6,695 delays within, into or out of the country on Sunday. O'Hare accounted for a large share of that, with 768 delayed departures, reportedly more than half the airport's total volume, and 680 delayed arrivals, both the highest totals worldwide for the day. Once again, United was caught in the middle because O'Hare is one of its main operational engines.

A ground stop is now in effect for Bush Airport due to thunderstorms moving through the area. https://t.co/nMxB8O0CSa — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) May 24, 2026

Even so, the cancellation picture was not identical across airlines. United cancelled 16 flights on Sunday, while American cancelled 233 as problems continued at Dallas Fort Worth. For travellers, that distinction may have offered only limited comfort. A flight delayed for hours is still a missed connection in all but name.

Fallout Drew Passenger Frustration

Some of that frustration spilled online, especially from passengers discussing O'Hare connections. One Reddit user described ORD as 'the worst layover airport for connecting flights' and complained that connections were repeatedly delayed or cancelled because of airport traffic and congestion.

Another passenger mocked the airport's gate layout and the difficulty of navigating the concourses, down to the struggle of finding food late in the evening. Those comments are anecdotal rather than official evidence, but they do capture the weary mood that follows when disruption turns from a weather event into a travel ordeal.

🚨 US FLIGHT CHAOS — DAY 55



✈️ United Airlines: 427 delays + 8 cancellations

⚠️ East Coast storms + FAA restrictions disrupting Memorial Day travel nationwide

👉 Full update:https://t.co/a6QApCvdRD#FlightChaos #UnitedAirlines #TravelAlert — GLOBAL TRAVEL NEWS | Aviation • Airports • Tourism (@travelnews_007) May 25, 2026

The FAA and major airlines, including United Airlines, had already agreed to reduce flight volumes this summer in an effort to improve on-time performance. However, recent disruptions have highlighted the continued vulnerability of the aviation system during peak travel periods.

Despite planned capacity reductions, severe weather at key hubs such as George Bush Intercontinental Airport has continued to trigger widespread delays and schedule disruptions across the network.