Thousands of prisoners, including some convicted of violent and s**ual offences, are set to leave prison earlier than expected under the UK Labour government's sentencing reforms. The changes, introduced as part of efforts to deal with severe prison overcrowding, are expected to see more than 5,000 offenders released before completing their full custodial terms, with estimates suggesting the number could rise to 6,000.

The first group of around 700 inmates is due to be released from September, with further releases taking place in stages over the following months. While ministers argue the reforms are necessary to prevent the prison system from running out of space, the plans have drawn criticism from opposition politicians, police representatives, and prison officials. Critics say victims could feel let down by the decision, particularly as some offenders convicted of serious crimes may become eligible for release much sooner than they had expected.

Reforms Intended to Tackle Overcrowded Prisons

Under Labour's Sentencing Act, some violent and s**ual offenders will become eligible for release after serving half of their sentence instead of the current requirement of two-thirds. Prisoners serving shorter sentences could also leave prison after serving as little as one-third of their sentence if they comply with prison rules and take part in rehabilitation programmes.

The Ministry of Justice has reportedly confirmed that more than 5,000 offenders are expected to benefit from the reforms, although estimates indicate the figure could reach 6,000 once the changes are fully introduced.

The government says the measures are needed to address overcrowding across the prison estate. Ministers have argued that without action, prisons would eventually run out of space, preventing courts from sending newly convicted offenders to prison.

However, the reforms have attracted criticism from opponents who believe dangerous offenders could return to the community earlier than they should.

Conservative spokesman Dr Kieran Mullan told reporters: 'Victims are going to feel like justice has been stolen from them by these plans.'

He added: 'We aren't talking about shoplifters or vandals.'

'We are talking about paedophiles, rapists and seriously violent criminals. Seeing them walk out of prison years early will horrify most victims, and the public as well.'

Police leaders have also expressed concerns that the sentencing reforms, alongside proposals to reduce the use of short prison terms, could contribute to higher levels of crime.

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Safeguards to Remain in Place

Although the reforms apply to some violent and sexual offenders, the most serious offenders are excluded. Murderers serving mandatory life sentences and convicted terrorists will not qualify under the changes.

Reports say that someone sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter could become eligible for release after serving seven and a half years if they have behaved well while in prison.

Offenders released early will remain under supervision in the community and will be monitored using electronic tags. The Ministry of Justice said serious sexual and violent offenders could also face restrictions that prevent them from entering certain areas, attending public events, driving, or visiting pubs and clubs. Those released on licence can be recalled to prison if they breach their conditions or are no longer considered safe to manage in the community.

Tom Wheatley of the Prison Governors' Association acknowledged that the reforms would affect victims.

He said: 'There will inevitably be individual victims who have suffered at the hands of an offender who will become very upset.'

Shadow Justice Secretary Nick Timothy also criticised the plans. He said: 'Killers and rapists, including the evil rape-gang perpetrators, should remain behind bars where they belong but Labour want to let them back on the street.'

Defending the reforms, a Ministry of Justice spokesman said: 'This government inherited a prison system in crisis and we are fixing it, building 14,000 more prison places and reforming sentencing so we can always lock up dangerous criminals. Without this decisive action, prisons would have run out of space entirely, making it impossible for convicted offenders to be sent to prison and risking the complete breakdown of the criminal justice system, putting the public at untold risk.'

The spokesman added: 'We're also making sure punishment works to cut crime and strengthening supervision in the community, investing £700 million into probation, recruiting 1,300 additional probation officers this year and ensuring every prison leaver is tagged unless there is clear reason not to.'