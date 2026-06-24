Scotland's sex crime rate has surged to its highest level in more than 50 years, with 16,430 offences recorded in 2025–26 – a 10 per cent rise on the previous year and the worst tally since records began in 1971. Behind that stark number are thousands of cases of rape, sexual assault and indecent communications, and advocates warn it almost certainly captures only a fraction of the real scale of abuse.

Rape Crisis Scotland, which runs national support services for survivors, has been consistent on this point for years: not everyone reports. Chief executive Alev Taylor said as much in response to the latest release, noting that 'many survivors choose not to report what has happened to them, so the true number of survivors remains even higher.' That caveat matters because it means 16,430 is a floor, not a ceiling.

Sex Offences Soar Across The Board

The breakdown makes for difficult reading. Rape and attempted rape cases reached 3,229 in 2025–26, up 11 per cent on the year before and 72 per cent higher than a decade ago, according to Scottish Government records. Offences under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act jumped 23 per cent, from 2,573 to 3,170 cases. Indecent images of children rose 17 per cent year on year to 965 recorded cases.

Police Scotland also noted that 26 per cent of sexual crimes recorded in 2025–26 were historic, meaning they were reported at least a year after they took place, a slight increase from 25 per cent the previous year. Taylor said that alongside the rise in physical offending, there is 'a concerning increase in reported sexual violence online,' with such behaviour now 'becoming frighteningly common in digital spaces.'

Ministers Under Fire Over Record Numbers

Justice Secretary Neil Gray described the figures as 'part of a broader pattern seen across the UK' and acknowledged that more victims are now coming forward to report, including for historical offences. He said enforcement alone would not be enough to turn the tide.

'Sexual and domestic abuse crimes are overwhelmingly perpetrated by men against women, and ultimately, men must change their behaviour,' Gray said. 'That responsibility rests with all of us to challenge unacceptable behaviour whenever we see it.'

Gray pointed to the Scottish Government's Equally Safe strategy in his response to the figures. 'We are working with partners to implement Equally Safe, Scotland's strategy for preventing and eradicating violence against women and girls,' he said, adding that over the next two years, the government would 'invest £43.2m through the Delivering Equally Safe Fund, alongside more than £1.7bn for policing.'

🚨JUST IN: Sex crimes rise to the highest rate in Scotland for over 60 years.



A total of 16,430 sexual offences were committed over the past year, according to fresh figures from the Scottish Government – surging past the previous record set in 1971.



3,229 cases of rape and… pic.twitter.com/KAa7H9lXXq — The Mercian (@TheMercianNews) June 24, 2026

Opposition Parties Warn Of 'Crisis Point'

The figures drew immediate condemnation from across the political divide. Scottish Labour justice spokesperson Pauline McNeill said: 'Violence against women is reaching crisis point as sexual violence and domestic abuse rise again. More must be done to protect women and girls and to make our communities safe.'

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Stephen Kerr called the statistics 'a damning indictment of soft-touch SNP justice.' Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Yi-pei Chou Turvey said while some of the increase may reflect a 'welcome increase in reporting,' she stressed that 'much more is needed to tackle the prevalence of these crimes.'

Support Services Struggle To Keep Pace

The figures land at a moment when Scotland's support infrastructure is already stretched. Rape Crisis services are reporting rising demand, online offending is accelerating, and the justice system faces mounting pressure to respond at scale. The Scottish Government's Equally Safe investment will be the clearest near-term test of whether the political will behind those commitments is matched by results on the ground.