A controversial new report has reignited one of Britain's most painful political and criminal justice debates, claiming that at least 250,000 young girls may have been targeted by grooming gangs across England over several decades.

The report, published on 16 June by Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe, argues that institutional failures by police, councils, social services, and government agencies allowed widespread child sexual exploitation to continue unchecked for years. Lowe has said the findings should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers who have repeatedly promised reform but delivered little lasting change.

The report arrives as the UK continues to confront the legacy of grooming gang scandals exposed in towns including Rotherham, Rochdale, Oxford, Oldham, and Telford.

Where Does the 250,000 Figure Come From?

The estimate has become a major focus of debate following Rupert Lowe's report, but it is not an official government figure.

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The number is largely based on extrapolations from local enquiries and historical abuse cases rather than a verified national victim count.

It stems primarily from attempts to scale up findings from local investigations, particularly the 2014 Jay Report into abuse in Rotherham, which found that at least 1,400 children were sexually exploited between 1997 and 2013.

Campaigners and some politicians have argued that similar patterns existed in numerous towns across the country and that the true number of victims is far higher than official records suggest.

However, government reviews, including Baroness Louise Casey's 2025 national audit, have stressed that the true scale of group-based child sexual exploitation remains unknown because of inconsistent record-keeping, poor data collection, and chronic under-reporting.

Grooming Gang Scandals: Britain's Dark Chapter

Multiple investigations found that vulnerable girls, often between the ages of 11 and 16, were groomed through gifts, attention, alcohol, drugs, and promises of relationships before being subjected to rape, trafficking, violence, and intimidation.

Many victims were in care or came from troubled backgrounds.

Court cases and enquiries documented repeated patterns in which offenders operated in groups and targeted vulnerable children in public places, including town centres, takeaways, taxi ranks, and shopping areas.

The abuse often continued for years before authorities intervened.

Alleged Poor Job By Authorities Is Under Scrutiny

Independent enquiries have identified several overlapping failures.

According to reports, one of the most controversial findings involved concerns among some officials about being accused of racism when discussing the ethnicity of offenders in certain localised grooming gang cases.

Baroness Casey's review found examples of authorities failing to record ethnicity data properly and, in some cases, avoiding discussion of cultural patterns that could have aided investigations.

Victim-blaming was also widespread. Many girls were dismissed as 'troubled,' 'promiscuous,' or making lifestyle choices rather than being recognised as victims of serious crimes.

Investigators additionally cited poor communication between agencies, inadequate training, lack of leadership, and chronic resource shortages.

Furthermore, the debate has returned to the forefront as the National Crime Agency's Operation Beaconport reviews hundreds of previously closed child exploitation cases.

This week, the NCA confirmed that reviewers had already referred several cases back to police forces after identifying potential missed lines of inquiry.

Meanwhile, Baroness Anne Longfield is expected to chair a new statutory inquiry that will launch local investigations into multiple areas.