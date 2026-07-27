The Western Cape High Court handed a 49-year-old man two life terms after raping and strangling an eight-year-old boy to death. The crime was committed during a sleepover, just a few feet away from the convicted rapist's son, sending shockwaves across the internet.

The victim was identified as Daniel Jamneck, who died on 15 June, while the suspect has not been identified to protect the identity of his son. 'The victim is named but not the devil rapist and murderer,' an Instagram user commented.

News of the sentencing earlier this week renewed horror on social media, with several users pointing out why or how the man carried out the crime while being under the same roof as his son.

Previous Rape Offence

The suspect was previously convicted of rape in 2005 and was on parole when he murdered Daniel, which has been one of the central points of scrutiny in the online community. One user commented, 'The person/s who gave him parole should be held accountable, prosecuted and go to jail. They have blood on their hands.'

Several people are also questioning why a convicted sex offender was permitted contact with children at all or why he was granted parole in the first place.

After the sentencing, the judge also directed that his name be entered onto the National Register for Sex Offenders, barred him from owning a firearm, and permanently prohibited him from working with children.

Commentators would also scrutinise the seemingly 'late' action to add the suspect to the sex offenders' list. A user wrote, 'Yes, this could have been avoided if we knew of his sex offences in the beginning and not only now placing him on the list!'

Bite Marks and Abrasions

Western Cape High Court sentenced the 49-year-old father to 10 years for a previous rape offence, eight years for the sexual assault, and life imprisonment for the murder and rape of Daniel, all of which would run concurrently.

The suspect would consistently maintain innocence during the sentencing. However, forensic evidence presented in court was damning, including bite marks and abrasions on the eight-year-old boy's body.

Post-mortem examination and investigations also led to the recovery of adult pubic hair as well as nail marks found on the victim's neck.

Public Reactions

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Many users are calling the case a damning indictment of a flawed parole and correctional supervision system. 'Working or ever having contact with children!!! He should not be permitted to be in public! He is a danger to society. Such a young, innocent life cut short,' one user commented.

Several commentators have also raised the return of the death penalty for the suspect, with some reiterating that rapists shouldn't be walking freely and that they deserve 'no remorse and prison time.'

The National Child Protection Register recorded 8,984 cases of child abuse and 3,258 cases of sexual abuse in the first three quarters of 2025 and 2026. For a nation already grappling with alarmingly high rates of crimes against children, Daniel's death has become another rallying point for public outrage and calls for reform.