Piers Morgan has weighed in on one of the most contentious claims to emerge from the UK's grooming gangs debate, arguing that the widely circulated figure of 250,000 victims is 'massively exaggerated' despite describing the underlying scandal as a 'horrific' national failure.

The broadcaster's comments came days after independent MP Rupert Lowe released his 219-page Rape Gang Inquiry report, which estimated that at least 250,000 young girls had been targeted by grooming gangs across Britain over several decades.

Morgan's intervention has reignited debate over how the scale of the scandal should be measured and discussed.

Morgan Challenges the 250,000 Figure

In a post on X on 18 June, Morgan wrote, 'Many thousands of young girls were raped and abused in the grooming gangs scandal, crimes that were then shamefully covered up by authorities. But the 250,000 victim statistic was invented and according to this independent report, massively exaggerated.'

Many thousands of young girls were raped and abused in the grooming gangs scandal, crimes that were then shamefully covered up by authorities. But the 250,000 victim statistic was invented and according to this independent report, massively exaggerated. https://t.co/ZEhA1W4Aq8 https://t.co/LlmMRBeUfc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 18, 2026

Morgan linked to an article examining the origins of the figure, arguing that while the abuse itself is undeniable, the headline number has become detached from verified evidence.

His comments quickly sparked backlash from campaigners and supporters of Lowe's report, many of whom accused him of downplaying the scale of the crisis.

The Origins of the Controversial Estimate

The 250,000 figure did not come from a single official government dataset. Instead, it is an estimate that has evolved from attempts to extrapolate findings from local grooming gang investigations across England.

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Supporters of the figure point to the 2014 Jay Report into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, which found that at least 1,400 children had been abused between 1997 and 2013. Similar scandals later emerged in Rochdale, Oxford, Telford, Oldham and other towns.

Lowe's report argues that when those cases are scaled nationally and adjusted for under-reporting, the total number of victims could reasonably exceed 250,000.

Critics, however, say the methodology relies heavily on assumptions and cannot be treated as a verified national count.

Official Reviews Say the True Scale Remains Unknown

Government-backed enquiries have repeatedly warned that the full extent of group-based child sexual exploitation remains impossible to calculate accurately.

Baroness Louise Casey's 2025 national audit concluded that poor data collection, inconsistent definitions and years of under-reporting mean authorities still do not know the true scale of offending.

While Casey highlighted serious institutional failures and documented patterns of abuse in multiple towns, the review stopped short of endorsing any national victim estimate.

That position broadly aligns with Morgan's argument that the scandal is real and extensive but that exact numbers remain uncertain.

Morgan Continues to Condemn Institutional Failures

Despite rejecting the 250,000 figure, Morgan has consistently criticised authorities for failing victims.

Over the years, he has accused police forces, councils and social services of ignoring warning signs and avoiding difficult conversations about offender profiles for fear of being accused of racism.

According to experts, his latest comments did not dispute the documented abuse uncovered in towns such as Rotherham and Rochdale. Instead, he argued that focusing on disputed statistics risks distracting from the proven failures that allowed vulnerable girls to be exploited for years.

As political pressure grows and historical investigations continue, the debate over numbers is unlikely to disappear. However, the main focus must remain on the thousands of vulnerable girls who were failed by institutions that were supposed to protect them.