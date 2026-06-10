A 30-year-old prison officer, Michelle Molver, admitted she kissed convicted killer Kemai Mathurine inside HMP Belmarsh and exchanged letters with him, while denying that her actions amount to criminal misconduct.

Mathurine, 23, is serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 18 years for his role in the gang killing of Joseph Torres in East London in 2020.

The admissions were made as part of ongoing proceedings examining allegations of an inappropriate relationship inside one of the UK's highest-security prisons. The case has been adjourned due to a backlog in the court system, with a full trial now not expected until 2029.

For context, relationships between prison staff and inmates are strictly prohibited under UK prison regulations, with any breach potentially investigated as misconduct in public office, a serious criminal offence used when public officials are accused of abusing their position of trust.

Belmarsh, where the alleged contact took place, is a Category A facility housing some of the most dangerous offenders in the country.

Prison Officer Exchanging Secret Kisses and Letters With Prisoner

According to LBC, the court heard that Molver, who worked in a role assisting prisoners with rehabilitation and employment preparation, admitted to exchanging letters with Mathurine and kissing him inside a workshop area of HMP Belmarsh in Woolwich, south-east London.

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Molver previously studied criminology at Leeds Beckett University, graduating with first-class honours, and later worked in a prison role focused on helping inmates prepare for life after release.

However, her defence insists the conduct does not meet the legal threshold for misconduct. Defence lawyer Nigel Leskin told the court: 'She admits to a relationship but this extended only as far as letters and kissing.' He added that she rejects the claim that her behaviour constituted misconduct in public office.

Molver, 30, of Chadwell Heath in Essex, was granted unconditional bail as she awaits trial. She has not been convicted of any offence.

Consequences for Molver

If a prison officer is found to have had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, the consequences in the UK can be severe and come from both criminal law and the prison service itself.

From a criminal perspective, the most serious charge is often misconduct in public office, which applies when a public servant is accused of abusing their position in a way that harms the public interest. If convicted, it can carry a prison sentence, in some cases several years, depending on the severity and circumstances. Prosecutors would need to prove that the officer knowingly acted improperly while holding a position of trust.

Separately, the Ministry of Justice and HM Prison Service would almost certainly launch disciplinary proceedings. This can lead to immediate suspension and dismissal, even before any criminal trial concludes. It also typically results in being barred from working in the prison service again.

There are also long-term consequences. A conviction or even serious allegations can end future employment in other public sector roles, particularly those involving vulnerable people. In high-security prisons like Belmarsh, such cases also trigger internal reviews of security protocols and staff vetting procedures.

Why Mathurine Was Jailed

Mathurine was jailed for life in 2020 after being convicted for his role in the fatal stabbing of Joseph Torres, an innocent victim killed during a gang-related attack in East London. He is currently serving his sentence at HMP Belmarsh.

Mathurine was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years, meaning he cannot be considered for parole until he has served that period in full, subject to review by the Parole Board.