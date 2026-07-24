Prime Minister Andy Burnham has paused a controversial early prisoner release scheme that was due to begin in September, triggering fresh debate over how Britain should tackle its deepening prison overcrowding crisis.

The decision was announced on 23 July after growing public backlash over plans that could have allowed thousands of inmates to leave prison earlier under reforms introduced through the Sentencing Act 2026. The pause followed criticism from victims' groups, police representatives and the family of murdered police officer PC Andrew Harper, whose killers were reportedly among those who could have benefited from the scheme.

While Burnham has ordered an urgent review, ministers acknowledge that overcrowding remains a serious challenge across prisons in England and Wales, raising questions about what alternatives remain available.

Why Burnham Paused the Scheme

The early release programme formed part of a broader effort to reduce pressure on Britain's prison estate, which has faced capacity concerns for several years.

Under the proposed 'earned progression model', some prisoners could have become eligible for release after serving roughly a third of their sentence, subject to monitoring, tagging and supervision requirements. Government officials estimated that approximately 6,000 offenders could eventually benefit from the changes.

However, public opposition intensified after campaigners highlighted that offenders connected to the 2019 killing of PC Andrew Harper could potentially qualify for earlier release. Harper was dragged to death while responding to a theft in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, a case that later led to the introduction of Harper's Law.

The backlash prompted Burnham to halt implementation and order a wider review of the policy.

Victims' Groups Welcome the Decision

The suspension has been welcomed by victims' advocates, police representatives and campaigners who argued the policy lacked sufficient safeguards.

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Andrew Harper's widow, Lissie Harper, publicly criticised the prospect of early releases and urged ministers to reconsider the scheme. Other campaigners raised concerns that violent offenders, domestic abusers and serious criminals could be released before victims felt justice had been served.

Several organisations also warned that probation services were already struggling with heavy workloads and might find it difficult to manage a large influx of released offenders.

Prison Overcrowding Problem Remains

Despite the pause, the fundamental issue facing the government has not disappeared.

Officials have repeatedly warned that prison capacity remains under severe strain. Previous emergency measures, including temporary early release programmes, were introduced to prevent prisons from reaching critical levels of overcrowding. Alternatives such as holding inmates in police cells have been described by officials as unsustainable over the long term.

Legal experts note that any long-term solution is likely to require a combination of sentencing reform, expanded prison capacity and improved rehabilitation programmes.

Government Faces Difficult Choices

Burnham's decision may have eased immediate political pressure, but it also leaves ministers facing difficult questions about how to manage Britain's prison population.

The review is expected to examine whether stronger exemptions and additional safeguards can be introduced before any revised scheme proceeds later this year.

For now, the early release programme remains on hold. Yet with prisons continuing to operate under significant pressure, the government may soon be forced to choose between politically unpopular reforms and an increasingly strained prison system.