Detectives investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are trying to bring suspect Christian Brueckner to the UK to stand trial at the Old Bailey before the 20th anniversary of her disappearance next year, according to senior policing sources.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police believe there may now be enough evidence for the Crown Prosecution Service to consider charges over the alleged abduction and murder of Madeleine in Portugal in 2007.

Met Police Target UK Trial For Madeleine McCann Suspect

The latest push centres on Christian Brueckner, a 48‑year‑old German national who lived near Praia da Luz at the time Madeleine disappeared. Detectives from the Met, working under the long‑running Operation Grange inquiry, are understood to want Brueckner extradited so that any trial can take place in London.

A senior Scotland Yard officer is said to be leading efforts to secure charges in time for the 20‑year mark. The hope, according to reports, is that the CPS will decide the available material is strong enough to proceed, allowing Brueckner to be brought before a British court.

Officially, the Met still classifies its case as a missing‑person investigation. Behind that label, however, a specialist team has spent years compiling evidence that points to suspected abduction and murder. One source said officers remain committed to pursuing justice.

'Next year marks 20 years since Madeleine McCann went missing,' the source said. 'If the evidence is strong enough to extradite the prime suspect and try him here, that is what we would seek to do.' They acknowledged 'numerous hurdles' but said the priority was to amass 'the strongest evidence we can against that prime suspect.'

German 'Nationality Bar' Stands In Way Of Extradition

The biggest of those hurdles is not investigative but constitutional. Germany's Basic Law prevents the extradition of its own citizens to non‑EU countries. That restriction applies regardless of the seriousness of the allegations and cannot be waived by ministerial decision, legal experts have noted.

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In practice, this means any formal British request to have Brueckner handed over could be refused by Berlin on legal grounds alone, potentially creating an awkward stand‑off between two close European partners.

Extradition arrangements between the UK and Germany are now governed by post‑Brexit agreements, but those treaties sit beneath Germany's domestic 'nationality bar.'

If extradition proves impossible, British officers are not out of options. One route being discussed is for the Met and its German counterparts to share their full evidential files with Portuguese prosecutors. Because the alleged crime took place on Portuguese soil, authorities there could, in theory, bring charges and try Brueckner within the EU legal framework.

Brueckner was identified as the prime suspect while serving a separate sentence in Germany for rape. He had been living close to the Praia da Luz resort when Madeleine disappeared, but no charges relating to her case were brought before his scheduled release in 2025. Brueckner denies any involvement in Madeleine's disappearance and is reported to be living in Germany following his release.

Madeleine McCann's Parents Say 'The Search Goes On'

Away from the legal manoeuvring, the human toll of the case remains stark. Madeleine's parents have now spent 19 years without answers about what happened to their daughter. Marking the latest anniversary, Kate and Gerry McCann issued a public message underlining their determination not to give up.

'19 years. The search goes on... to find our Madeleine, to achieve some justice, to make the world that bit safer,' they wrote.

The couple have long balanced their private grief with public campaigning. In 2011, Kate McCann published Madeleine: Our Daughter's Disappearance and the Continuing Search for Her, saying the decision had been taken 'with heavy hearts' but with the aim of giving 'an account of the truth.'

Their message has been reinforced at government level. At the launch of Operation Grange in 2011, then home secretary Theresa May asked Scotland Yard to take a fresh look at the case, and then prime minister David Cameron wrote to the McCanns describing their ordeal as 'every parent's worst nightmare' and expressing hope that the inquiry would inject 'new momentum.'

A Met Police spokesman reiterated that commitment in the latest update, saying: 'The Met's investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been active since 2011. A dedicated team continues to examine the events of the evening of 3 May 2007 in Praia da Luz, while supporting and updating Madeleine's family.As part of ongoing enquiries, we remain in close working discussion with policing colleagues in Germany and Portugal. We will continue to pursue any viable lines of enquiry.'

German Prosecutor '100% Sure' But Case Still Not In Court

In Germany, prosecutors have consistently maintained that the case against Brueckner is strong. Hans Christian Wolters, who is leading the investigation there, has repeatedly said he is convinced of Brueckner's involvement.

He has been quoted as saying prosecutors are '100% sure' they have 'the man who took and killed her.' In his words: 'We're confident we have the man who took and killed her. It is now possible that we could charge. We have that evidence now.'

At the same time, Wolters has stressed that the timing and scope of any charges must be carefully judged. 'It's not just about charging him,' he said. 'We want to charge him with the best body of evidence possible.'

More recently, Wolters confirmed that the investigation remains active and that Brueckner, referred to as 'Christian B', continues to be the only suspect. 'I cannot say when the investigations will end or what the outcome will be,' he said.

Madeleine McCann was three years old when she vanished from a holiday apartment at the Ocean Club resort in Praia da Luz, in Portugal's Algarve, on 3 May 2007. Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, had been dining with friends at a nearby restaurant, around 100 yards from the ground-floor flat where Madeleine and her younger siblings, Amelie and Sean, were sleeping.

When Kate returned to check on the children at about 10 p.m., Madeleine's bed was empty. Resort staff triggered missing-child protocols and Portuguese police were called.