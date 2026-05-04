A former FBI profiler has claimed investigators in Arizona could identify the person responsible for Nancy Guthrie's disappearance within weeks, after new CCTV footage appeared to show a masked figure near the 84-year-old's home outside Tucson between 31 January and 1 February.

Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home more than three months ago and has not been found. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have repeatedly appealed for information, but have not named a suspect or publicly identified a person of interest. Public interest in the case has remained intense, fuelled in part by Guthrie's connection to her daughter, US television journalist Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie CCTV Footage Revives Profiler Theory

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The latest development centres on new home surveillance footage from a neighbouring property about a mile from Guthrie's house. Recent reporting says the video appears to show a masked individual moving through the area around the time she disappeared.

Authorities have not said the person in the clip is a suspect, nor have they confirmed any direct link between that sighting and the abduction. Officially, the figure remains an unidentified person captured on camera.

Even so, the footage has revived earlier comments from Jim Clemente, a former FBI Supervisory Special Agent who worked in the bureau's behavioural analysis unit. Clemente discussed the case on 1 May in an interview with NewsNation host Brian Entin, and those remarks are now drawing renewed attention.

Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping



Former FBI Profiler, Jim Clemente, says the FBI will have Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper’s name, age and address in a matter of WEEKS. pic.twitter.com/h18z0FsVRs — True Crime Belieber (@TrueCrimeBelieb) May 3, 2026

Clemente argued that, in his view, investigators have a clear path to identifying the suspect. He said that if detectives followed the right trail, they could have the suspect's 'name, age and his address, in a matter of weeks.'

That is an unusually confident prediction, even from a former profiler. So far, there is no sign from law enforcement that such an identification is close, and neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department nor the FBI has publicly endorsed Clemente's timeline.

Theory Focuses on Savannah Guthrie

In his NewsNation appearance, Clemente suggested Savannah Guthrie's public profile may be central to the case. He argued that the abduction was 'linked' to the high-profile broadcaster and that the perpetrator may originally have tried to reach Savannah herself before turning to her mother.

According to Clemente, that theory offers investigators a practical route forward. He suggested that a close review of Savannah Guthrie's communications history could reveal an individual who stood out as threatening or obsessive, allowing police to narrow their focus quickly.

Investigators have not confirmed that theory. There is no official statement saying the case is tied to Savannah Guthrie's work or public profile, and no public record showing that her communications are a key part of the inquiry. At this stage, Clemente's scenario remains expert analysis rather than established fact.

What is confirmed is the scale of the reward now attached to the case. A combined $1.1 million (£877,000) has been offered for information leading to the capture of a suspect, with $1 million (£797,000) pledged by the Guthrie family and $100,000 (£79,700) added by the FBI.

Weeks of Waiting, Few Public Answers

The Nancy Guthrie investigation has produced few public updates in the three months since her disappearance. Investigators have not said whether the CCTV footage has changed the direction of the case or whether the masked figure has been identified.

Clemente's prediction that the suspect could be identified 'in weeks' has not been verified by the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI. No suspect has been named. The reward of $1.1 million (£877,000) remains unclaimed.