The scrutiny around Joe McCann's role in Ashlee Jenae's death is rising with every update into the investigation. Jenae was on a trip with McCann in Tanzania, where the couple got engaged in Zanzibar. However, a few days later, the Miami-based influencer was reported dead.

McCann, a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency sector as founder and CEO of Asymmetric, now finds himself in the spotlight, from his past marriage to marketing executive Shea Jackson to his reputation in the crypto community.

According to reports, McCann's passport has been seized, and he is not allowed to leave Tanzania while the investigation remains ongoing. The development comes as Jenae's family publicly raises concerns about what they describe as limited communication from McCann following her death.

Joe McCann Questioned by Police

McCann is currently in Zanzibar, where he has been since the incident in early April. Police say he is cooperating and is being treated as a witness, not a suspect. However, his passport has been withheld, effectively preventing him from leaving the country until investigators complete their work.

Officials have not placed him under formal arrest, but he remains under active questioning. Authorities are waiting on autopsy and forensic results before making any final determinations about the case.

Read more Ashlee Jenae Death: Is Fiance Joe McCann Lying About Her Death As Family Rejects Suicide Story? Ashlee Jenae Death: Is Fiance Joe McCann Lying About Her Death As Family Rejects Suicide Story?

What Police Have Said So Far

According to reports, the Tanzania Police Force has described the investigation as ongoing and incomplete. Early statements suggested the death may have been a suicide, based on initial findings at the scene. According to police, McCann reported finding Jenae unresponsive and alerted authorities.

At the same time, officials have made clear that no conclusion has been finalised. The case is still open, and investigators are examining all circumstances, including a reported argument between the couple the day before her death.

The Final Hours Before Her Death

Ashlee Jenae had been in Zanzibar celebrating her birthday and recent engagement. She and McCann had been staying at a luxury resort when, on 8 April, a dispute between them prompted hotel staff to intervene.

Reports indicate that staff separated the couple and placed them in different rooms. McCann was moved to a separate villa some distance away. Within hours of that separation, Jenae was found unconscious in her room and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The timeline of those final hours has become a key focus of the investigation.

Family Raises Concerns

Jenae's family has publicly questioned McCann's communication after the incident. According to their statements, he contacted them once, roughly 11 hours later, to say she had harmed herself and was hospitalised.

They later learned of her death from the hotel, not from McCann. Since that initial call, the family claims there has been little to no further contact, which they describe as 'radio silence.'

The family has called the circumstances 'suspicious' and continues to push for more details, including surveillance footage, full autopsy results, and a clearer timeline of events.

While police have referenced a possible suicide, no autopsy or toxicology results have been released publicly, and investigators have not ruled out any possibilities.

For now, McCann remains in Zanzibar under police supervision as a witness. His ability to leave the country depends on the outcome of the ongoing investigation and the release of medical findings.

With key questions still unanswered and the family continuing to press for clarity, the case remains open and closely watched as authorities work toward a final conclusion.