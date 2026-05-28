Mastering a foreign tongue usually brings subtle surprises, but for one university student, it exposed a reality she never saw coming. What started as a harmless routine to practice her French quickly took a turn when she stumbled across a secret that completely unravelled her friend's long-distance relationship.

It all came to light when a polyglot named Eylül (@eylulnim) shared the story on Instagram on November 7, 2025. She was just casually trying to pick up some French online, but her scroll through social media ended up blowing the lid off a secret double life.

A Casual Effort to Learn French

She kicks off the video by setting the scene: 'This is the story of how we found out that my friend's long-distance boyfriend was cheating because I decided to learn French.' While at university, she had signed up for a French class, where she quickly hit it off with a group of like-minded classmates. 'We were all just language nerds, and we were giving each other learning tips.'

One of the girls constantly brought up her French boyfriend, a guy she had crossed paths with while studying abroad in Paris. She loved pointing out the perks of dating a native speaker, always raving about just how wonderful he was.

When the guy eventually flew out to Korea to meet his girlfriend's circle, they all ended up hanging out. Even though she was introduced to him, his face didn't really register with her. She simply branded him with the playful French nickname 'voiture' and didn't give him another second of thought.

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Realising her French was still lagging as the term wrapped up, she decided to practice what she preached. She set up a brand-new TikTok feed dedicated entirely to native speakers, deliberately skipping the massive influencers to hunt down smaller creators with authentic regional accents and everyday vocabulary.

A random scroll through her feed completely changed everything when a video by a girl living in Paris popped up, showcasing her partner as part of an online trend. The guy on the screen bore a striking resemblance to 'voiture', prompting her to investigate. After zooming in for a better look, she grabbed a screenshot and immediately fired it off to her friend.

Unmasking a Secret Double Life

'Oh my God this guy looks a lot like voiture,' she texted. 'Remember when he made fun of Asians? Well, white people look a lot like each other too.' The reply from her friend was instant and chilling: 'Girl, that's actually him.'

As the dust settled, it turned out 'voiture' had been leading a double life with this other girl for four months. Reeling from the shock, the friend went straight to his mother, causing the whole house of cards to collapse.

Eylül wrapped up her video with a bit of dark humour and some solid advice: 'My friend calls voiture's mother, everyone's happy, so learn that language this year, you don't know what lives you might be saving.' She even drove the point home in her caption, joking about how picking up a new language might just save the sanity of the people around you.

A Viral Tale of Shared Infidelity

The clip exploded online, racking up over 1.4 million views as the comments section filled with a mix of disbelief, laughs, and solidarity. Viewers absolutely lost it over the mother's involvement. User @mustang.sammymo cheered, 'Your friend calling his mother is just pure gold,' while @alibonss agreed, calling the parental intervention 'the happy ending we all yearned for.'

It also prompted people to share their own wild stories of stumbling into infidelity through language learning.

One user, @ilalalaras, chimed in with her own nightmare scenario: 'Once I learned German at a German institute in Jakarta. That was around my last year of college. After like two terms, I found out that one of the girls there was my ex-boyfriend's girlfriend, and I was the other girl. They'd been in a relationship for like two years.'