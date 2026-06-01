Clinomania refers to a strong, often irresistible urge to stay in bed that continues even when a person has had sufficient sleep. It captures more than simple morning reluctance, involving a deeper compulsion that can interfere with daily functioning. Although the term is not formally recognised in diagnostic manuals, it is widely discussed by clinicians as a marker of underlying difficulties.

Links to depression, anxiety and physical exhaustion are commonly noted, while social media trends have increased public awareness of similar patterns of extended rest.

What Clinomania Involves Day to Day

People affected describe waking with a heavy sense that rising requires enormous effort, often remaining in bed for hours beyond their usual routine. Key indicators include persistent fatigue that rest does not alleviate, swings in mood, and a marked drop in enjoyment from activities outside the bedroom.

Read more Donald Trump 'Severe' Sleep Snaps Spark Dementia and Brain Decline Warning From Doctor Donald Trump 'Severe' Sleep Snaps Spark Dementia and Brain Decline Warning From Doctor

Many find themselves neglecting personal hygiene or regular meals, while sleep itself becomes erratic, with some experiencing insomnia at night and oversleeping by day. The pattern frequently emerges as a response to overwhelming stress or emotional pain, where the bed offers a sense of safety and escape.

Unlike ordinary tiredness, clinomania tends to persist across weeks or months and brings internal conflict, with individuals aware of the pull yet struggling to overcome it.

The Pull of Bed Rotting and its Mental Health Context

Platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have normalised conversations about spending entire days in bed, often portraying it as a necessary response to burnout or over-stimulation. One widely shared Instagram post noted that clinomania reflects an obsessive desire to stay in bed and is seldom a standalone issue, instead pointing to depression, anxiety or ongoing physical illness as typical drivers.

TikTok creators have examined the physical consequences, including reduced muscle tone.

Experts in The Seattle Times stress that the key difference lies in outcome: restorative rest is usually brief, intentional and followed by renewed energy, whereas extended bed time dominated by screens can heighten fatigue and entrench avoidance behaviours. 'From a psychological perspective, it can be harmful for one's mental health, especially if someone is prone to depression or anxiety,' observed Bonnie Zucker, a clinical psychologist at UCLA. 'What we know about one of the best treatments for depression is something called behavioral activation, which means actively doing activities that you enjoy. Bed rotting is the opposite of that.'

When Rest Becomes a Concern and What Helps

Clinomania raises concern when it regularly displaces responsibilities, strains relationships or leaves a person feeling progressively worse rather than better. Persistent cases often benefit from professional input to identify and treat contributing factors such as mood disorders or sleep disturbances. Cognitive behavioural approaches prove particularly useful, helping individuals rebuild routines through small, achievable steps rather than abrupt change.

Practical measures include reserving the bed strictly for sleep, rising at a consistent time each morning and ensuring exposure to daylight soon after waking to support natural body clocks. Where physical health plays a role, checks for issues like chronic fatigue may be necessary. Gradual increases in light activity tend to ease the intensity of the urge over time.

Recognising when the comfort of bed begins to limit rather than support well-being allows for earlier intervention. Many find that combining professional guidance with steady daily structure reduces the grip of clinomania and restores a sense of agency.