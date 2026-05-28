A relaxing rooftop pool, a Friday night hotel stay and plans for a quiet soak in the jacuzzi should have made for an easy evening.

Instead, one influencer's emotional TikTok rant has turned into one of the internet's most talked-about travel debates this week after she revealed she contacted hotel staff and suggested they offer complimentary drinks after dozens of children arrived at the same family-friendly pool she had specifically booked to enjoy.

'Main Reason for Booking'

The viral clip was posted by TikTok creator Jessica Jean, who explained that she and her boyfriend were spending one night away while he attended a concert. She said she specifically asked him to reserve a more expensive hotel because she wanted access to the rooftop pool and jacuzzi while staying behind for a quiet evening.

In the video, Jessica described the atmosphere early on as calm and enjoyable. She recalled chatting with families nearby and said she had no issue with children enjoying the swimming pool.

'I even said, "Kids can splash and scream. I'm in a pool. I'm in a public pool,"' she explained.

But she said the mood changed once she settled into the jacuzzi. According to Jessica, the rooftop area suddenly became much louder when a large group of children entered the space. She claimed she later counted nearly 40 children from her balcony and felt overwhelmed as more began entering the hot tub.

Jessica described the experience as frustrating because, in her view, the rooftop facilities had been the reason she agreed to spend extra money on the hotel in the first place.

@jessicajeankava I have been putting real effort into be so positive about everything but I am truly so disappointed by this situation. I spent weeks being excited about this (and maybe the kids did too but like AT LEAST GIVE ME THE HOT TUB SPACE) ♬ original sound - Jessica Jean

Her Request for Hotel Perks

The moment that pushed the video viral came when Jessica explained how she phoned the front desk hoping staff could offer a solution.

She repeatedly stressed she was not accusing the children of doing anything wrong and said she understood they were simply enjoying themselves. Hotel staff reportedly offered to move her room and later offered an upgrade.

She turned both down. Instead, Jessica admitted she hoped the hotel would compensate the disappointment another way.

'There's three bars in this hotel. Offer me a free drink. They have room service. Offer me a dessert,' she said.

The suggestion transformed an ordinary holiday complaint into a much bigger debate around influencer expectations, hotel etiquette and whether public amenities should come with an assumption of peace and quiet.

Jessica herself acknowledged how privileged the situation sounded, telling followers: 'What a first-world problem, but I just don't care.'

Social Media Turns the Complaint Into Viral Sarcasm

Many viewers were openly baffled that a family-friendly hotel pool had become the centre of such a dramatic complaint.

'So you went to a public place and the public was there?' one commenter wrote.

Another joked: 'I wonder if we can get influencer-free hotels.'

Others questioned why the hotel staff should have been expected to hand out complimentary drinks when they had already offered practical alternatives.

Read more Bonnie Blue Under Fire After Viral Clip Shows Her Drinking With Rumoured Baby Bump Bonnie Blue Under Fire After Viral Clip Shows Her Drinking With Rumoured Baby Bump

Some viewers also pointed out that while children jumping into a jacuzzi may be frustrating, the hotel itself had not broken any rules by allowing families to use the space.

The sarcasm became part of the story itself, with clips reposted across TikTok and Instagram alongside captions mocking the idea of demanding hotel perks because children were swimming and splashing.

A smaller group argued that disappointment over a ruined relaxing evening was understandable, especially if she had specifically paid more for the rooftop amenities.

Jessica's video highlighted the pressure influencers face when every frustrating moment becomes content. For others, it became a reminder that social media often rewards overreaction far more than calm perspective.